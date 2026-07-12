ETV Bharat / state

No Change: BMTC Conductor Asks Karnataka Transport Minister To Get Off From Bus

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh was asked by a conductor of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus to get off for not having any change. The incidnet took place while Suresh was on a surprise inspection of BMTC buses on Saturday night.

Wearing a mask, Suresh had boarded a bus going from Hebbal to Nagashettihalli. He asked for two tickets and gave the conductor a Rs 100 note. When the conductor asked for change, he replied that he did not have any change. Miffed over this, the conductor showed his bag and asked the minister to get down. Suresh obliged without saying anything.

During the inspection from 7:10 pm to 9:10 pm, he travelled on more than 10 buses on different routes to inspect the BMTC system and experienced service from a commuter's point of view. Since he was wearing a mask, neither the passengers nor the driver or conductor could recognise him. He paid a fixed amount for each bus and inquired about the traffic with some passengers.