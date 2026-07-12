No Change: BMTC Conductor Asks Karnataka Transport Minister To Get Off From Bus
Wearing a mask, Byrathi Suresh travelled in more than 10 buses to inspect the BMTC system and experienced service from a commuter's point of view.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh was asked by a conductor of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus to get off for not having any change. The incidnet took place while Suresh was on a surprise inspection of BMTC buses on Saturday night.
Wearing a mask, Suresh had boarded a bus going from Hebbal to Nagashettihalli. He asked for two tickets and gave the conductor a Rs 100 note. When the conductor asked for change, he replied that he did not have any change. Miffed over this, the conductor showed his bag and asked the minister to get down. Suresh obliged without saying anything.
During the inspection from 7:10 pm to 9:10 pm, he travelled on more than 10 buses on different routes to inspect the BMTC system and experienced service from a commuter's point of view. Since he was wearing a mask, neither the passengers nor the driver or conductor could recognise him. He paid a fixed amount for each bus and inquired about the traffic with some passengers.
Meanwhile, a bus (KA 57 F 3372) travelling from Jayamahal did not stop even after a passenger signalled at the Fun World stop. Suresh, who was in the previous bus, instructed the authorities to suspend the conductor Dayanand and driver Mustaq of the concerned bus.
When the minister got into an auto at Nagashetty area and travelled about a kilometre before getting off, the fare meter showed Rs 30 rupees, but the driver demanded 36 rupees. When he questioned why it was so high, the auto driver said he would repair the meter. Later, the minister gave Rs 40 and got off.
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