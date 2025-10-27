No Breakthrough In CPI-CPM Talks On PM-SHRI; Viswam Says Party's Stance 'Unchanged'
Binoy Viswam is likely to write to D Raja, outlining the party's dissatisfaction and seeking intervention from the central leadership to resolve the matter.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Alappuzha: Rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) surfaced as the Communist Party of India (CPI) hardened its stance against the state government's decision to implement the Centre’s PM-SHRI scheme in the state, even after a crucial meeting between CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Speaking to reporters after a nearly 45-minute-long discussion with the CM at the Alappuzha guest house, Viswam made it clear that the CPI's position on the controversial scheme remains "unchanged". He conceded that the meeting had not yielded a final resolution, stating that the party would inform the media of its further response after internal deliberation.
Prior to this meet, Viswam had expressed cautious optimism, describing the upcoming discussion as a "positive development".
The high-stakes meeting was immediately followed by separate talks between the CM and CPI ministers K Rajan, G R Anil, and P Prasad.
However, the mood within the CPI, the second largest constituent in the LDF, remains defiant. A strong sentiment emerged during the executive meeting that the party should not compromise its core policy against the scheme. Sources indicate that the CPI is preparing to adopt a firm line, possibly resulting in its ministers boycotting cabinet meetings while remaining within the coalition, a strong signal of protest that avoids a complete pullout from the government.
This move echoes a similar political crisis during the tenure of former CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, when CPI ministers abstained from the cabinet over corruption allegations involving then-minister Thomas Chandy, a step that ultimately led to Chandy's resignation.
Expressing strong discontent, a section of the CPI leaders are demanding withdrawal of ministers. They have questioned as to why CPI should continue in the cabinet, enduring what they perceive as an "insult" and "neglect," especially after their objections in the cabinet meeting were allegedly disregarded.
In an effort to escalate the matter, Viswam is expected to write to CPI general secretary D Raja, outlining the party's dissatisfaction and seeking intervention from the central leadership to resolve the issue with the national leadership of the CPI(M).
The CPI state leadership believes the controversy cannot be resolved solely at the Kerala level, as they don't expect a favourable response from the CM. Raja, on the other hand, has confirmed that the central secretariat will take up the matter for discussion.
Education Minister V Sivankutty is expected to issue a formal explanation this evening regarding the circumstances that led to the signing of the PM-SHRI agreement.
Also Read