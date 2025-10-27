ETV Bharat / state

No Breakthrough In CPI-CPM Talks On PM-SHRI; Viswam Says Party's Stance 'Unchanged'

Alappuzha: Rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) surfaced as the Communist Party of India (CPI) hardened its stance against the state government's decision to implement the Centre’s PM-SHRI scheme in the state, even after a crucial meeting between CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to reporters after a nearly 45-minute-long discussion with the CM at the Alappuzha guest house, Viswam made it clear that the CPI's position on the controversial scheme remains "unchanged". He conceded that the meeting had not yielded a final resolution, stating that the party would inform the media of its further response after internal deliberation.

Prior to this meet, Viswam had expressed cautious optimism, describing the upcoming discussion as a "positive development".

The high-stakes meeting was immediately followed by separate talks between the CM and CPI ministers K Rajan, G R Anil, and P Prasad.

However, the mood within the CPI, the second largest constituent in the LDF, remains defiant. A strong sentiment emerged during the executive meeting that the party should not compromise its core policy against the scheme. Sources indicate that the CPI is preparing to adopt a firm line, possibly resulting in its ministers boycotting cabinet meetings while remaining within the coalition, a strong signal of protest that avoids a complete pullout from the government.