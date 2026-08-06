Brahmana Mahasabha Holds Protest Over No Brahmin Minister In Karnataka Cabinet, Questions 'Social Justice'
AKBMS claimed it was the first time in Karnataka's post-independence history that the Cabinet did not include a single Brahmin minister
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: The absence of a Brahmin representative in the newly expanded Karnataka Cabinet sparked protests on Thursday, with the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha (AKBM) staging a demonstration at Freedom Park and accusing the Congress government of denying the community political representation.
The AKBM claimed it was the first time in Karnataka's post-Independence history, or at least in the past three decades, that the state cabinet did not include a single Brahmin minister.
Of the 33 berths in Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's ministry, nearly all have been filled. While leaders from several communities have found representation, including three Muslim ministers, none of the state's three Brahmin MLAs has been inducted into the Cabinet. Brahmins are estimated to constitute around 2-3% of Karnataka's population.
Senior advocate Diwakar questioned the government's commitment to social justice, saying the exclusion of all three Brahmin MLAs raised concerns over equal political representation.
"Social justice cannot remain confined to speeches. Whether it is the Congress or the BJP, every political party depends on the support of all communities. Brahmins too deserve fair political representation," he said.
Parisar Chandrashekhar clarified that the protest was not directed against the Chief Minister personally but against the Congress party's decision to leave the community without Cabinet representation.
"This is a peaceful protest seeking our rightful political space. We are also concerned over the lack of adequate representation for women in the Cabinet," he said.
Arun Kumar Sharma argued that Brahmins are a genuine minority community and questioned why members of the community were often appointed as personal assistants, personal secretaries and advisors, but not considered for ministerial positions.
"A minister represents all citizens irrespective of caste or community. Genuine demands should be addressed fairly," he said.
Ramya, general secretary of the Chickpet Assembly Constituency Mahila Morcha, urged the Congress leadership to fill the remaining Cabinet vacancy with a Brahmin legislator, suggesting senior leaders such as Dinesh Gundu Rao or R V Deshpande.
"If the remaining berth is not given to the community, we will intensify our agitation," she said.
Teju Shettikere said Brahmins remain a numerical minority despite being part of the larger Hindu population and urged the government to explain what recognition and support it had extended to the community.
The Mahasabha appealed to the Congress high command and the Chief Minister to utilise the lone vacant Cabinet berth to provide Brahmin representation, saying no community should be excluded from the state's decision-making process.
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