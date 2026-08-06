ETV Bharat / state

Brahmana Mahasabha Holds Protest Over No Brahmin Minister In Karnataka Cabinet, Questions 'Social Justice'

Office-bearers of Ahila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha addressing the demonstartion at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday) ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The absence of a Brahmin representative in the newly expanded Karnataka Cabinet sparked protests on Thursday, with the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha (AKBM) staging a demonstration at Freedom Park and accusing the Congress government of denying the community political representation.

The AKBM claimed it was the first time in Karnataka's post-Independence history, or at least in the past three decades, that the state cabinet did not include a single Brahmin minister.

Of the 33 berths in Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's ministry, nearly all have been filled. While leaders from several communities have found representation, including three Muslim ministers, none of the state's three Brahmin MLAs has been inducted into the Cabinet. Brahmins are estimated to constitute around 2-3% of Karnataka's population.

Senior advocate Diwakar questioned the government's commitment to social justice, saying the exclusion of all three Brahmin MLAs raised concerns over equal political representation.

"Social justice cannot remain confined to speeches. Whether it is the Congress or the BJP, every political party depends on the support of all communities. Brahmins too deserve fair political representation," he said.

Parisar Chandrashekhar clarified that the protest was not directed against the Chief Minister personally but against the Congress party's decision to leave the community without Cabinet representation.

"This is a peaceful protest seeking our rightful political space. We are also concerned over the lack of adequate representation for women in the Cabinet," he said.