'No Boundaries, Just Love': Lady From Slovakia Marries Odia Man In Gajapati's Paralakhemundi

Gajapati: Love knows no boundaries or the barriers of caste, creed and race created by human beings. This was yet again proven by a wedding of two souls from completely different cultures.

Ena's marriage with Rajiv Mishal at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district was anything but usual. The bond transcended borders as Ena is from Slovakia and travelled all the way to Odisha to tie the knot with Rajiv. The two belong to different countries but their love blossomed in Singapore where Rajiv worked at a hospital.

It was love at first sight and it went on several years after which Rajiv decided to discuss his marriage to Ena with his parents. His parents were convinced and as Ena loves India's culture and traditions, the match was almost like 'made in heaven'. After Rajiv proposed to Ena, the latter travelled to Paralakhemundi where she met his parents who were impressed by her manners and respect for Indian traditions.