ETV Bharat / state

No Bodies To Bury, No Relief To Rebuild: Jammu Kashmir Flash Flood Survivor Trapped In Bureaucratic Limbo

Jammu: For 47 days, Abdul Latief Keela (50) has stood by a dry stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, waiting for what the floods took from him. A sudden cloudburst on July 19 swept away his home and eight family members. While rescuers recovered four bodies, his three sons and young grandson remain missing. The loss and wait for bodies have left him in deep agony.

“I watched helplessly as the gushing floodwaters took my family away, and I couldn’t save them. Now, I am unable to bury my children or offer final rites,” he said.

Keela told ETV Bharat that family members and local volunteers scoured the area for kilometres downstream from his destroyed home, but found no trace of his missing children or grandson.

“The administration provided heavy machinery to clear the debris and help with the search, but we weren’t able to find them,” he said. “Now, the official search operation has been called off, and the bodies remain untraceable.”

The native of Murrah village in Surankote also claimed that the government has withheld disaster relief because officials have not yet legally declared his missing sons and grandson dead.

Abdul Latief Keela (ETV Bharat)

His never-ending wait for the bodies and offering Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayer for the deceased) seems to be unending in the absence of empathy from the administration and a decision by ulemas (clerics).

More about July 19 tragedy

Around 3 am on July 19, heavy rains lashed the Surankote area of Poonch. Keela stepped outside to move his car away from a dry stream bed to safer ground. Minutes later, a wall of water struck.

“When I turned back, my house was gone, and my family was missing,” he recalled.

The flash flood claimed eight of his relatives. Keela lost his wife, Safia Begum; his twin sons, Haq Nawaz and Shahnawaz; another son, Sajad Ahmed; his daughter, Khalida Kousar, and her young son, Sufian Yasir; his aunt, Banoo Bi; and his nephew, Muhammad Akram.