No Bodies To Bury, No Relief To Rebuild: Jammu Kashmir Flash Flood Survivor Trapped In Bureaucratic Limbo
A cloudburst-triggered flash flood in Poonch left 22 dead, leaving Abdul Latief Keela without his family's bodies, funeral rights, or disaster relief, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Jammu: For 47 days, Abdul Latief Keela (50) has stood by a dry stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, waiting for what the floods took from him. A sudden cloudburst on July 19 swept away his home and eight family members. While rescuers recovered four bodies, his three sons and young grandson remain missing. The loss and wait for bodies have left him in deep agony.
“I watched helplessly as the gushing floodwaters took my family away, and I couldn’t save them. Now, I am unable to bury my children or offer final rites,” he said.
Keela told ETV Bharat that family members and local volunteers scoured the area for kilometres downstream from his destroyed home, but found no trace of his missing children or grandson.
“The administration provided heavy machinery to clear the debris and help with the search, but we weren’t able to find them,” he said. “Now, the official search operation has been called off, and the bodies remain untraceable.”
The native of Murrah village in Surankote also claimed that the government has withheld disaster relief because officials have not yet legally declared his missing sons and grandson dead.
His never-ending wait for the bodies and offering Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayer for the deceased) seems to be unending in the absence of empathy from the administration and a decision by ulemas (clerics).
More about July 19 tragedy
Around 3 am on July 19, heavy rains lashed the Surankote area of Poonch. Keela stepped outside to move his car away from a dry stream bed to safer ground. Minutes later, a wall of water struck.
“When I turned back, my house was gone, and my family was missing,” he recalled.
The flash flood claimed eight of his relatives. Keela lost his wife, Safia Begum; his twin sons, Haq Nawaz and Shahnawaz; another son, Sajad Ahmed; his daughter, Khalida Kousar, and her young son, Sufian Yasir; his aunt, Banoo Bi; and his nephew, Muhammad Akram.
Rescuers eventually recovered the bodies of Keela’s wife, daughter, aunt, and nephew. However, four family members remain missing, including his three sons and a grandson.
A total of 22 people died in Poonch district after cloudburst-triggered flash floods, with the bodies of six victims remaining unrecovered.
The administration has provided Rs 6 lakh in ex-gratia relief to for wife’s death and an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for his destroyed home.
However, Keela has yet to receive any financial assistance for his daughter’s death. The administration had told him they aren’t sure yet if the body recovered from the debris is actually his daughter, because her face was not recognisable.
“The officials claim that they have sent the samples of my daughter for DNA testing, but my blood samples haven't been taken to corroborate the same,” he said.
The local administration has requested more time to complete all the necessary formalities required to clear compensation for the family members whose bodies have not yet been recovered. “Deputy Commissioner Poonch asked us to wait 15 more days to officially declare the missing dead so that the compensation can be released,” Keela said.
Surankote Sub-District Magistrate Farooq Ahmed told ETV Bharat that official rules normally require a six-month waiting period before a missing person can be legally declared dead. However, authorities are expediting the timeline for this disaster.
“Taking a cue from the Chashoti Kishtwar incident, we will wait for 15 to 20 more days before declaring them dead. After that, the process of providing financial relief to the family will begin,” he said.
About the recognition of the body of Keela’s daughter, the SDM said the samples were taken for a DNA test and, as and when the report arrives, further formalities will be completed.
Meanwhile, Keela’s last wish of offering Namaz-e-Janaza to her missing sons and grandson couldn’t be fulfilled as the bodies couldn’t be traced, but at the same time, Muftis (religious scholars) didn’t allow the family to offer Gaybana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) as well.
While some Islamic scholars rule that funeral prayers in absentia are not permitted for missing persons, the majority take a different view, holding that prayers for the deceased can be offered at any time regardless of whether the body has been recovered.
“Local clerics, including a Mufti Sahib from Rajouri, didn't allow us to offer Gaybana Namaz-e-Janaza and instead told us to only make Dua (prayers) for the deceased souls,” Keela added.
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