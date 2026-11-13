ETV Bharat / state

No Blindness, Yet Certified Visually Impaired: How Six Aspirants Faked Disability To Secure MBBS Seats In Kashmir

Srinagar: Medical boards across Jammu and Kashmir are facing scrutiny after six MBBS candidates lost their seats at a medical college over "fake disability certificates". Taking a serious note of the alleged fraud, the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has demanded criminal action against the issuing authorities and the beneficiary students.

On November 10, BOPEE cancelled the admissions of six MBBS candidates at Government Medical College (GMC), Handwara, in Kupwara district after their disability certificates were found to be fake.

The action followed complaints from persons with disabilities (PwDs) questioning the authenticity of the documents. Among the disqualified candidates, two were from Rajouri, and one was from Kishtwar. The vacated seats have since been reallocated to genuine applicants under the reservation rules, allocating a 4 per cent reservation for PwDs.

Official sources said the six candidates managed to acquire the certificates by influencing panels of doctors on the respective district boards.

However, the certificates were invalidated after the Standing Medical Board of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and SKIMS Soura reassessed the candidates.

In one case involving a candidate who had obtained a visual impairment certificate, the Standing Medical Board at SMHS Hospital determined her visual disability to be zero per cent. For the remaining five candidates, one of whom was reassessed by the board at SKIMS Soura, the disability levels were found to be below 40 per cent, the standard benchmark disability.

Under Section 2(r) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, a person with less than forty per cent of a specified disability does not qualify as a person with benchmark disability.

BOPEE officials said that out of 1,600 candidates counselled for medical seats this year, 64 presented disability certificates. “Of these, six candidates whose admissions were cancelled had managed to obtain fake disability certificates,” Shabir Hussain Keen, Secretary, J&K BOPEE, told ETV Bharat.

He added that the Board has taken up the matter with the Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, requesting that action under the Disabilities Act be initiated against the candidates and that the issued certificates be officially cancelled through the concerned chief medical officers.

Under Section 91 of the 2016 Act, individuals who fraudulently avail themselves of any benefit intended for persons with benchmark disabilities are punishable with imprisonment for a term extending up to two years, a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Zafar Akbar, who also heads the district medical board responsible for issuing disability certificates, told ETV Bharat that he will take strict action against panel members if they are found to have issued fraudulent certificates.

The Kupwara medical board had issued three of the invalidated certificates. “I will look into how and why these certificates were issued as authentic before being declared fake by the Government SMHS Hospital Board,” he said.