No Blindness, Yet Certified Visually Impaired: How Six Aspirants Faked Disability To Secure MBBS Seats In Kashmir
J&K BOPEE cancelled six MBBS admissions over fake disability certificates, demanding criminal action against the students and an urgent probe into the issuing medical boards.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Medical boards across Jammu and Kashmir are facing scrutiny after six MBBS candidates lost their seats at a medical college over "fake disability certificates". Taking a serious note of the alleged fraud, the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has demanded criminal action against the issuing authorities and the beneficiary students.
On November 10, BOPEE cancelled the admissions of six MBBS candidates at Government Medical College (GMC), Handwara, in Kupwara district after their disability certificates were found to be fake.
The action followed complaints from persons with disabilities (PwDs) questioning the authenticity of the documents. Among the disqualified candidates, two were from Rajouri, and one was from Kishtwar. The vacated seats have since been reallocated to genuine applicants under the reservation rules, allocating a 4 per cent reservation for PwDs.
Official sources said the six candidates managed to acquire the certificates by influencing panels of doctors on the respective district boards.
However, the certificates were invalidated after the Standing Medical Board of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and SKIMS Soura reassessed the candidates.
In one case involving a candidate who had obtained a visual impairment certificate, the Standing Medical Board at SMHS Hospital determined her visual disability to be zero per cent. For the remaining five candidates, one of whom was reassessed by the board at SKIMS Soura, the disability levels were found to be below 40 per cent, the standard benchmark disability.
Under Section 2(r) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, a person with less than forty per cent of a specified disability does not qualify as a person with benchmark disability.
BOPEE officials said that out of 1,600 candidates counselled for medical seats this year, 64 presented disability certificates. “Of these, six candidates whose admissions were cancelled had managed to obtain fake disability certificates,” Shabir Hussain Keen, Secretary, J&K BOPEE, told ETV Bharat.
He added that the Board has taken up the matter with the Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, requesting that action under the Disabilities Act be initiated against the candidates and that the issued certificates be officially cancelled through the concerned chief medical officers.
Under Section 91 of the 2016 Act, individuals who fraudulently avail themselves of any benefit intended for persons with benchmark disabilities are punishable with imprisonment for a term extending up to two years, a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.
Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Zafar Akbar, who also heads the district medical board responsible for issuing disability certificates, told ETV Bharat that he will take strict action against panel members if they are found to have issued fraudulent certificates.
The Kupwara medical board had issued three of the invalidated certificates. “I will look into how and why these certificates were issued as authentic before being declared fake by the Government SMHS Hospital Board,” he said.
Officials from the office of the CMO Rajouri, which issued two of the certificates, informed ETV Bharat that an investigation will be conducted into the matter. They said one of the certificates was issued in 2022.
Activists call for legal action
Javed Ahmad Tak, a social worker and disability rights activist, said that these six cases of fake disability are “just the tip of the iceberg,” noting that similar instances have occurred in the past without accountability or probes.
“Fake certificates are being issued to undeserving candidates who secure admissions in professional institutions and get government jobs. There is a persistent lack of legal action in such cases. It takes tremendous effort for PwDs to pursue these matters because they struggle to secure resources without family or institutional support,” Tak said.
He suggested that candidates presenting disability certificates should undergo immediate, on-the-spot verification by independent medical assessment teams during recruitment and admission processes.
“If reservations are granted fairly to deserving persons with disabilities, we won’t have to rely on welfare schemes. Deserving individuals will secure employment and educational opportunities on merit, alleviating their hardships,” he told ETV Bharat.
Abdul Rashid Bhat, State President of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association, said that obtaining fake disability certificates constitutes a grave injustice against the rights and lives of genuinely disabled students.
He questioned the medical boards and doctors responsible, asking whether they consider the immense hardships and sacrifices that students with genuine disabilities endure while pursuing their education.
“An impartial and thorough investigation must be conducted by government agencies into the issuance of fake disability certificates across Jammu and Kashmir. Doctors and medical board chairpersons must be taken to task if found issuing fake certificates. If the matter is not addressed immediately, the Association will take to the streets to fight for justice and protect the rights of genuine persons with disabilities," Bhat told ETV Bharat.
Another PwD activist, Naseer Ahmad, said that the issuance of fake certificates by medical boards has deprived deserving candidates of employment and academic careers. “Individuals exploit loopholes in the system. The four per cent reservation is meant exclusively for PwDs, but it continues to be misused by those who are ineligible,” he said.
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