'No Better Than 1986': High Court Laments 39 Years Of Injustice To 1979 Batch J&K Police Officers; Restores Seniority
A Division Bench of the High Court delivered the 41-page judgment while tracing the petitioners' legal battle back to 1986.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST|
Updated : December 16, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
Srinagar: After nearly four decades of litigation that followed them into retirement, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled in favour of 14 former police officers, holding that they were wrongly stripped of seniority despite having earlier won their case all the way up to the Supreme Court. The appellants, all direct recruit Sub Inspectors of the April 1979 batch and now in their late 60s to early 70s, had challenged a 2011 single-bench verdict that diluted the effect of a 2007 Supreme Court judgment delivered in their favour.
Allowing their Letters Patent Appeal (LPA), a Division Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Rahul Bharti while delivering a 41-page judgment, traced officers' legal battle back to 1986.
Writing for the Bench, Justice Bharti described the case as one where the appellants "fought for justice, got justice and then lost justice to find themselves back to square one," despite a binding Supreme Court ruling quashing retrospective promotions granted to senior officers ahead of them.
The dispute arose from a 1985 Police Headquarters order that granted retrospective promotions to pre-1979 Assistant Sub Inspectors, pushing them above the 1979 direct recruits in seniority. That order was struck down by the J&K High Court in 2004 and the verdict was restored by the Supreme Court in December 2007, which found the move to be mala fide and intended to "brazenly favour one set of employees" over another. Acting on the apex court's directions, the government issued orders in 2008 restoring the appellants' seniority from the rank of Sub Inspector up to Superintendent of Police.
However, those corrective orders were later set aside by a single judge in December 2011 following challenges by a younger batch of direct recruit Deputy Superintendents of Police appointed in 1999. That decision, the Division Bench noted, effectively nullified the benefit of decades of litigation already settled by the Supreme Court. "What for the entire exercise right from 1986… was meant to be of hallow effect insofar as the appellants are concerned," the court observed, adding that the officers had been left chasing their juniors even after retirement.
Setting aside the December 22, 2011 single-bench judgment, the Bench held that administrative authorities could not unsettle seniority that had been conclusively determined by the apex court's December 5, 2007 ruling. "Thematic reading between the lines of this case is that the appellants fought for justice, got justice and then lost justice to find themselves back to square one."
The Bench held that permitting such an outcome would make the entire litigation meaningless, noting that the appellants had been left in a situation where "the entire adjudicatory exercise (was) nothing but of hallow effect and benefit with respect to them," even though they had pursued their cause since 1986 and were now long retired.
The Petitioners
The appellants who carried this battle through courts for nearly four decades are Pyare Lal Bhat, who retired in April 2012; Varinder Kumar, who superannuated in January 2014; Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who retired in May 2012; Fareed Ahmed Khan, who retired in March 2014; Mohd Yousaf Mir, who retired in March 2013; Farooq Ahmed Kirmani, who retired in April 2013; Kailash Chander, who retired in December 2011; Abdul Rashid Lone, who retired in November 2013; Saif-ud-Din Shah, who retired in August 2013; Sham Sundar Sharma, who retired in May 2010; Ghulam Haider Badhana, who retired in September 2013; Ghulam Hassan Shah, who retired in January 2014; Mir Mohd Chowdhary, who retired in October 2016; and Mohd Shafi Mir, who retired in January 2013. All 14, most of them now in their late 60s or early 70s, were direct recruit Sub Inspectors of the April 1979 batch of Jammu and Kashmir Police and pursued the case long after retirement, seeking restoration of seniority and dignity they argued was denied to them despite repeated court victories.
Timeline of the appellants' plight
- 1979: Appellants appointed as direct recruit Sub Inspectors in April 1979.
- 1985: Police Headquarters grants retrospective promotions to pre-1979 Assistant Sub Inspectors, pushing them above the appellants in seniority.
- 1986: First writ petition filed by 1979 batch officers challenging the retrospective promotions.
- 2004: High Court quashes the 1985 order and directs restoration of seniority in favour of the appellants.
- 2005: Division Bench sets aside the 2004 judgment, calling the dispute infructuous as promotions had already taken place.
- 2007: Supreme Court restores the 2004 judgment of the JK High Court's Division Bench, branding the 1985 order mala fide and directing correction of seniority without recovery of past monetary benefits.
- 2008: Government issues orders restoring appellants' seniority up to the rank of Superintendent of Police.
- 2011: Single Bench sets aside the 2008 government orders following challenges by 1999 batch officers, effectively undoing the Supreme Court's relief.
- 2012–2017: Appellants file and pursue the present appeal; High Court stays disturbance of their seniority during pendency.
- 2025: JK High Court's Division Bench on December 12, 2025 allows the appeal, restores the appellants' seniority and benefits, and brings a 39-year legal battle to a close.
