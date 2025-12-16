ETV Bharat / state

'No Better Than 1986': High Court Laments 39 Years Of Injustice To 1979 Batch J&K Police Officers; Restores Seniority

Srinagar: After nearly four decades of litigation that followed them into retirement, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled in favour of 14 former police officers, holding that they were wrongly stripped of seniority despite having earlier won their case all the way up to the Supreme Court. The appellants, all direct recruit Sub Inspectors of the April 1979 batch and now in their late 60s to early 70s, had challenged a 2011 single-bench verdict that diluted the effect of a 2007 Supreme Court judgment delivered in their favour.

Allowing their Letters Patent Appeal (LPA), a Division Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Rahul Bharti while delivering a 41-page judgment, traced officers' legal battle back to 1986.

Writing for the Bench, Justice Bharti described the case as one where the appellants "fought for justice, got justice and then lost justice to find themselves back to square one," despite a binding Supreme Court ruling quashing retrospective promotions granted to senior officers ahead of them.

The dispute arose from a 1985 Police Headquarters order that granted retrospective promotions to pre-1979 Assistant Sub Inspectors, pushing them above the 1979 direct recruits in seniority. That order was struck down by the J&K High Court in 2004 and the verdict was restored by the Supreme Court in December 2007, which found the move to be mala fide and intended to "brazenly favour one set of employees" over another. Acting on the apex court's directions, the government issued orders in 2008 restoring the appellants' seniority from the rank of Sub Inspector up to Superintendent of Police.

However, those corrective orders were later set aside by a single judge in December 2011 following challenges by a younger batch of direct recruit Deputy Superintendents of Police appointed in 1999. That decision, the Division Bench noted, effectively nullified the benefit of decades of litigation already settled by the Supreme Court. "What for the entire exercise right from 1986… was meant to be of hallow effect insofar as the appellants are concerned," the court observed, adding that the officers had been left chasing their juniors even after retirement.

Setting aside the December 22, 2011 single-bench judgment, the Bench held that administrative authorities could not unsettle seniority that had been conclusively determined by the apex court's December 5, 2007 ruling. "Thematic reading between the lines of this case is that the appellants fought for justice, got justice and then lost justice to find themselves back to square one."