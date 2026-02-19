ETV Bharat / state

No Band, Baaja, Baarat: Two IAS Officers Opt For Simple Registered Marriage In Rajasthan

Alwar: In contrast to the lavish weddings often associated with public figures, two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers chose simplicity in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The 2023-batch officers solemnised and registered their marriage before the Alwar District Collector on Wednesday, in the presence of only their immediate family members, without any pomp or grandeur. Both officers belong to the 2023 batch of the Indian Administrative Service.

IAS officer Madhav Bhardwaj is currently serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Alwar, Rajasthan, while Aditi Vasne is posted as SDM in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The two solemnised their marriage at the Mini Secretariat in Alwar.

There was no band, music or grand procession. The ceremony was conducted without any extravagance. The couple, after exchanging garlands, officially registered their marriage before Alwar District Collector Dr Artika Shukla.

Only the parents and siblings of both officers were present during the registration.

Met During IAS Training