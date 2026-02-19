No Band, Baaja, Baarat: Two IAS Officers Opt For Simple Registered Marriage In Rajasthan
Two 2023-batch IAS officers registered their marriage in Alwar without pomp, choosing a simple ceremony attended only by close family members.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Alwar: In contrast to the lavish weddings often associated with public figures, two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers chose simplicity in Rajasthan’s Alwar.
The 2023-batch officers solemnised and registered their marriage before the Alwar District Collector on Wednesday, in the presence of only their immediate family members, without any pomp or grandeur. Both officers belong to the 2023 batch of the Indian Administrative Service.
IAS officer Madhav Bhardwaj is currently serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Alwar, Rajasthan, while Aditi Vasne is posted as SDM in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The two solemnised their marriage at the Mini Secretariat in Alwar.
There was no band, music or grand procession. The ceremony was conducted without any extravagance. The couple, after exchanging garlands, officially registered their marriage before Alwar District Collector Dr Artika Shukla.
Only the parents and siblings of both officers were present during the registration.
Met During IAS Training
Madhav, son of Rajkumar Bhardwaj from Mussoorie, now serves in Alwar. His wife, Aditi, is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Her father is a businessman.
The couple first met during their IAS training. Over time, they decided to marry and spend their lives together. Several officials and staff members from the Mini Secretariat were also present during the occasion.
Temple Ceremony To Follow
The couple shared that they plan to perform traditional Hindu wedding rituals at a temple on an auspicious date after registering their marriage. They also emphasised that the ceremonies will remain simple, with only close family members attending.
They noted that according to Hindu customs, a marriage is not considered complete without the sacred fire ritual (pheras) and traditional rites. Therefore, they plan to complete the religious ceremonies in the coming days in the presence of their families.
The understated wedding has drawn attention in Alwar, highlighting a message of simplicity and dignity in public life.
