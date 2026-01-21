No AQI Equipment, Bakeries Still Use Wood And Coal: BMC Report In HC On Mumbai Air Paints Grim Picture
The report filed by BMC in Bombay HC on Tuesday revealed air quality monitoring devices have not yet been installed at 33.87% of construction sites.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Mumbai: India's financial capital could be going the Delhi way as far as its air quality is concerned, as a compliance report filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday painted a grim picture of Mumbai's air quality monitoring mechanism.
The report reveals that of the 1,954 construction sites in Mumbai, 662 still do not have air quality monitoring equipment installed. Similarly, of the 593 bakeries in Mumbai, 170, it says, still operate using wood and coal and have not yet switched to gas, electricity, or other green fuel sources. The BMC has issued notices to such bakeries.
Taking serious note of the increasing pollution and deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2023.
Hearing the matter on Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam asked the BMC about the current air quality in Mumbai.
Senior advocate S U Kamdar, representing the corporation, stated that "Mumbai's air quality is currently in the moderate category and satisfactory." To this, the Chief Justice remarked, "We are not satisfied."
The BMC, through its Chief Engineer of the Environment and Climate Change Department, Avinash Kale, submitted its report to the court. The municipal corporation stated that sensor-based air quality monitoring devices have not yet been installed at 33.87 percent of construction sites in Mumbai.
The corporation informed the court that the show-cause notice previously issued to the bullet train project for violating regulations has been cancelled after corrective measures were implemented, thus clearing the way for the project. Late December, the BMC had directed contractors of the mega bullet train project to stop construction activities at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) worksites after it flagged non-compliance with pollution measures.
Similarly, work at the proposed new High Court complex site in the government colony at Bandra (East) was stopped on January 19 due to non-compliance with regulations. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation also informed the Mumbai High Court that the stop-work notice issued to the Majestic MLA residence in Colaba remains in effect due to continued non-compliance with the necessary measures.
In addition, the BMC said orders have been placed for the purchase of 27 body-worn (button) cameras for ward-level enforcement teams to make the inspection of numerous construction sites "effective and efficient."
The BMC report said that during visits conducted by concerned officials to various sites between December 29, 2025, and January 13, 2026, show-cause notices were issued to 409 construction sites for not complying with the 28-point guidelines for reducing air pollution and the directives previously issued by the High Court. Additionally, it said that 284 stop-work notices were issued.
As per the BMC report, Rs 13.47 lakh fine was collected between December 29, 2025, and January 14, 2026, for dumping unauthorised construction and demolition waste in the open. Similarly, Rs 62,500 was collected as a fine for not covering construction and demolition debris with tarpaulin.
After accepting the report, the court adjourned the hearing on the matter until Friday.
