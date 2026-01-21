ETV Bharat / state

No AQI Equipment, Bakeries Still Use Wood And Coal: BMC Report In HC On Mumbai Air Paints Grim Picture

Mumbai: India's financial capital could be going the Delhi way as far as its air quality is concerned, as a compliance report filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday painted a grim picture of Mumbai's air quality monitoring mechanism.

The report reveals that of the 1,954 construction sites in Mumbai, 662 still do not have air quality monitoring equipment installed. Similarly, of the 593 bakeries in Mumbai, 170, it says, still operate using wood and coal and have not yet switched to gas, electricity, or other green fuel sources. The BMC has issued notices to such bakeries.

Taking serious note of the increasing pollution and deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2023.

Hearing the matter on Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam asked the BMC about the current air quality in Mumbai.

Senior advocate S U Kamdar, representing the corporation, stated that "Mumbai's air quality is currently in the moderate category and satisfactory." To this, the Chief Justice remarked, "We are not satisfied."

The BMC, through its Chief Engineer of the Environment and Climate Change Department, Avinash Kale, submitted its report to the court. The municipal corporation stated that sensor-based air quality monitoring devices have not yet been installed at 33.87 percent of construction sites in Mumbai.