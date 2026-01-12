ETV Bharat / state

No Alliance With The RJD: Congress Makes It Official

File photo of Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, who announced that the alliance was only for the polls and not forever. ( IANS )

Patna: It’s official. The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are no longer allies, and the Grand Old Party has decided to go its own way in Bihar.

There had been murmurs about the break-up between the two partners for the past couple of weeks, but the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram declared it on the occasion of the party’s Makar Sankranti feast hosted at its state headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram on Monday.

“Our alliance was for the polls, not forever. There are no polls in the near future. The Assembly elections will be held after five years, while the Lok Sabha polls will be held after more than three years. So, there is no alliance with the RJD now,” Rajesh told ETV Bharat.

That the alliance was no longer there was amply clear as leaders neither from the RJD nor any other partner in the state were present at the feast at which dahi-chura-tilkut (curd-flattened rice-and sweets made of sesame seeds, jaggery and sugar) were dished out.

Traditionally, the Makar Sankranti feasts hosted by political parties have been used to signal the strength and unity of allies, and the direction of politics in the state.

The Bihar Congress president evaded questions on whether he had avoided the RJD and other partners to the feast or left them out.