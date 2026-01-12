No Alliance With The RJD: Congress Makes It Official
By Dev Raj
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Patna: It’s official. The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are no longer allies, and the Grand Old Party has decided to go its own way in Bihar.
There had been murmurs about the break-up between the two partners for the past couple of weeks, but the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram declared it on the occasion of the party’s Makar Sankranti feast hosted at its state headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram on Monday.
“Our alliance was for the polls, not forever. There are no polls in the near future. The Assembly elections will be held after five years, while the Lok Sabha polls will be held after more than three years. So, there is no alliance with the RJD now,” Rajesh told ETV Bharat.
That the alliance was no longer there was amply clear as leaders neither from the RJD nor any other partner in the state were present at the feast at which dahi-chura-tilkut (curd-flattened rice-and sweets made of sesame seeds, jaggery and sugar) were dished out.
Traditionally, the Makar Sankranti feasts hosted by political parties have been used to signal the strength and unity of allies, and the direction of politics in the state.
The Bihar Congress president evaded questions on whether he had avoided the RJD and other partners to the feast or left them out.
“We should not see politics in everything. This is a feast indicating that the Sun God is moving to the ‘Makar rashi’ (Capricorn) in the zodiac. It is an important occasion and heralds an auspicious period. So many people have come here to participate in it,” the BPCC president said.
Rajesh added that the party will now devote itself to strengthening its “organisational network at the panchayat and block levels with an eye on future elections”. He avoided answering whether there would be any further alliance with the RJD in future.
The Congress, RJD, the Left, and other smaller parties like the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) were part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Incidentally, the Congress used to address the alliance as INDIA, as it was its leader, while the RJD used to address it as the Mahagathbandhan, which was formed in the state for the 2015 Assembly polls.
The alliance fared poorly in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections held in November. It won only 35 seats in the 243-member House. The RJD was limited to 25 seats, while the Congress could win just six seats. The CPIML won two, CPM and IIP grabbed one each.
A majority of the state Congress leaders held the RJD responsible for the poll debacle and appealed to their central leadership to go solo in Bihar in future.