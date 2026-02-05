ETV Bharat / state

No Alliance In West Bengal; Congress To Contest Solo

The meeting held at Kharge's residence was attended by Congress's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

Congress West Bengal
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organization) K. C. Venugopal attend a West Bengal Congress leadership meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, February 05, 2026. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Congress on Thursday announced to contest solo in the upcoming polls in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and the senior leaders of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

The meeting held at Kharge's residence here was attended by Congress's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the top brass reviewed the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. They took the views of the senior leaders to chalk out the way forward in this regard.

Addressing the media, Congress general secretary and West Bengal in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "Today, the Congress's top leadership held an interaction with the senior leaders of West Bengal, including PCC president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The discussion was regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal."

"All the leaders gave their views. The total collective views of the total leadership that this time the party cadres and general public want the Congress to contest in all the seats in West Bengal," he said.

The senior leader further said, "After discussions with everyone, it has been decided that the Congress will contest all 294 seats independently in West Bengal."

He said the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls will be made keeping this in mind.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, in a social media post, wrote, "Held a meeting with senior leaders from West Bengal Congress under INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's leadership, to assess preparations for the upcoming assembly elections."

Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early this year.

Notably, the top brass of the grand old party earlier held a meeting with the state units of different poll-bound states, including Assam and Kerala. They have exuded confidence in ousting the ruling dispensation from the respective states.

In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress has exuded confidence of retaining power in the state.

Currently, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is underway in the state. The exercise is aimed at the purification of electoral rolls by including eligible electors and excluding ineligible voters as per the Election Commission of India.

The ruling dispensation has been critical of the poll panel for conducting this exercise prior to the polls and called it "undemocratic".

Also Read

EC Flags Non-Compliance By West Bengal Govt, Seeks Action By Feb 9

'Save Democracy', 'Justice Is Crying Behind The Door': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In SC On SIR

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL
WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS
BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
CONGRESS BENGAL
CONGRESS WEST BENGAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.