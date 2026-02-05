No Alliance In West Bengal; Congress To Contest Solo
Published : February 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Congress on Thursday announced to contest solo in the upcoming polls in the state.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and the senior leaders of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.
The meeting held at Kharge's residence here was attended by Congress's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.
During the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the top brass reviewed the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. They took the views of the senior leaders to chalk out the way forward in this regard.
Addressing the media, Congress general secretary and West Bengal in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "Today, the Congress's top leadership held an interaction with the senior leaders of West Bengal, including PCC president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The discussion was regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal."
"All the leaders gave their views. The total collective views of the total leadership that this time the party cadres and general public want the Congress to contest in all the seats in West Bengal," he said.
The senior leader further said, "After discussions with everyone, it has been decided that the Congress will contest all 294 seats independently in West Bengal."
He said the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls will be made keeping this in mind.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, in a social media post, wrote, "Held a meeting with senior leaders from West Bengal Congress under INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's leadership, to assess preparations for the upcoming assembly elections."
Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early this year.
Notably, the top brass of the grand old party earlier held a meeting with the state units of different poll-bound states, including Assam and Kerala. They have exuded confidence in ousting the ruling dispensation from the respective states.
In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress has exuded confidence of retaining power in the state.
Currently, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is underway in the state. The exercise is aimed at the purification of electoral rolls by including eligible electors and excluding ineligible voters as per the Election Commission of India.
The ruling dispensation has been critical of the poll panel for conducting this exercise prior to the polls and called it "undemocratic".