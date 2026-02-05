ETV Bharat / state

No Alliance In West Bengal; Congress To Contest Solo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organization) K. C. Venugopal attend a West Bengal Congress leadership meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, February 05, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Congress on Thursday announced to contest solo in the upcoming polls in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and the senior leaders of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

The meeting held at Kharge's residence here was attended by Congress's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the top brass reviewed the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. They took the views of the senior leaders to chalk out the way forward in this regard.

Addressing the media, Congress general secretary and West Bengal in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "Today, the Congress's top leadership held an interaction with the senior leaders of West Bengal, including PCC president Subhankar Sarkar and former chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The discussion was regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal."

"All the leaders gave their views. The total collective views of the total leadership that this time the party cadres and general public want the Congress to contest in all the seats in West Bengal," he said.

The senior leader further said, "After discussions with everyone, it has been decided that the Congress will contest all 294 seats independently in West Bengal."