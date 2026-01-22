ETV Bharat / state

No Alliance Between Congress And AAP; Parties To Contest Chandigarh Mayoral Election Separately

Chandigarh: Ahead of the mayoral elections in Chandigarh, the Congress had earlier announced an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, both parties have now decided to contest the elections independently.

Congress president HS Lucky said that the party would contest all three posts, Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, on its own. This has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s path in the elections easier.

Meanwhile, AAP has also indicated it will not form an alliance with Congress. The party’s Punjab in-charge, Jarnail Singh, said, “The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the elections on its own. AAP sees itself as a representative of the common people in contrast to both BJP and Congress.”

Candidates Announced

The AAP has announced Yogesh Dhingra as its candidate for the Mayor’s post, Munawar Khan for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Jaswinder Kaur for Deputy Mayor. On the other hand, the Congress has named Gurpreet Gabi for Mayor, Sachin Galib for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Nirmala Devi for Deputy Mayor.

Security Arrangements For Councillors