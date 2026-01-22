No Alliance Between Congress And AAP; Parties To Contest Chandigarh Mayoral Election Separately
AAP and Congress go solo in Chandigarh Mayor race, name candidates, raise defection fears, while the new voting method and numbers favour the BJP edge.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: Ahead of the mayoral elections in Chandigarh, the Congress had earlier announced an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, both parties have now decided to contest the elections independently.
Congress president HS Lucky said that the party would contest all three posts, Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, on its own. This has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s path in the elections easier.
Meanwhile, AAP has also indicated it will not form an alliance with Congress. The party’s Punjab in-charge, Jarnail Singh, said, “The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the elections on its own. AAP sees itself as a representative of the common people in contrast to both BJP and Congress.”
Candidates Announced
The AAP has announced Yogesh Dhingra as its candidate for the Mayor’s post, Munawar Khan for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Jaswinder Kaur for Deputy Mayor. On the other hand, the Congress has named Gurpreet Gabi for Mayor, Sachin Galib for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Nirmala Devi for Deputy Mayor.
Security Arrangements For Councillors
The AAP suspects defections among councillors. Therefore, all 11 AAP councillors have been lodged at a hotel in Ropar and their mobile phones have been switched off. They will be kept outside the city until the elections. Only those councillors who need to participate in voting or nomination will be brought in.
Understanding Electoral Arithmetic
The municipal corporation has 35 councillors and 1 MP who will vote. To become mayor, 19 votes are required. At present, the BJP has 18 councillors, the AAP has 11, and the Congress has 6.
Had the AAP and the Congress come together, the votes would have been evenly split at 18-18, but with the alliance breaking, the BJP’s path to victory has become clearer.
This time, the mayoral election may be conducted by a show of hands rather than the previous secret ballot method. The final decision on the voting method has not yet been made, and it remains under consideration.
