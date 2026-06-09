ETV Bharat / state

No Action Against 21 AIADMK MLAs Who Supported TVK In Floor Test: TN Assembly Speaker

Chennai: Days after the rival AIADMK factions patched up, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar announced on Tuesday that no action will be taken against the 21 MLAs from the opposition party who voted in favour of the TVK government during the May 13 floor test. The decision follows a formal request from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to drop the matter.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Prabhakar said that after considering the request, it was decided the 21 AIADMK MLAs will not be disqualified. To a question about the fate of four AIADMK MLAs who have resigned and joined the ruling TVK, Prabhakar said action has been initiated against the legislators. "Once a decision has been made, I will inform you officially", he added.

Following the speaker's decision, these legislators will continue as Assembly members without facing action under anti-defection laws.

During the crucial trust vote for the newly formed TVK government, 25 out of the AIADMK's 47 MLAs defied the party's diktat to vote against the C Joseph Vijay-led ruling dispensation.