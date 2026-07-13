NMC Approves 100 Additional MBBS Seats For Two J&K Medical Colleges
The NMC's approval for the increase in the intake capacity at GMC Jammu takes the seats from 200 to 250, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Jammu: The National Medical Council has granted approval for increase in the intake capacity for MBBS programme at Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) at Jammu and Srinagar in J&K by 50 seats each from the 2026-27 academic year.
The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC has given its Letter of Permission (LoP) to the two medical colleges for increasing the existing seats of MBBS.
For GMC Jammu, where the intake capacity has now increased from 200 to 250, the MARB has given the LoP in response to a letter sent for approval by the GMC and the board approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats under section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act 2019. Similar orders were issued with regard to the increase in the MBBS seats at GMC Srinagar.
The NMC's assessment rating board has asked the GMCs to strictly comply with the statutory requirements including building safety, occupancy, fire safety, pollution control, environmental protection, biomedical waste management, radiation safety and all other approvals, licenses and clearances required under the applicable laws.
Out of the 250 seats, 15 percent seats will have to be filled under the all India quota as per the laid down guidelines of NMC.
Talking to ETV Bharat, GMC Jammu Principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta termed it a big achievement for the aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir who wanted to get admitted into MBBS courses.
"Last year, we got 20 seats but this year, MARB has increased 50 seats, which is a big achievement. It is after almost 10 years that so many seats have been increased," Dr. Gupta said.
"We hope that seats in other GMCs will also be increased which will ultimately benefit the aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir," added Dr Gupta.
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