ETV Bharat / state

NMC Approves 100 Additional MBBS Seats For Two J&K Medical Colleges

Jammu: The National Medical Council has granted approval for increase in the intake capacity for MBBS programme at Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) at Jammu and Srinagar in J&K by 50 seats each from the 2026-27 academic year.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC has given its Letter of Permission (LoP) to the two medical colleges for increasing the existing seats of MBBS.

For GMC Jammu, where the intake capacity has now increased from 200 to 250, the MARB has given the LoP in response to a letter sent for approval by the GMC and the board approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats under section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act 2019. Similar orders were issued with regard to the increase in the MBBS seats at GMC Srinagar.

The NMC's assessment rating board has asked the GMCs to strictly comply with the statutory requirements including building safety, occupancy, fire safety, pollution control, environmental protection, biomedical waste management, radiation safety and all other approvals, licenses and clearances required under the applicable laws.