NMA Approves Integrated Development Plan For Khandagiri-Udayagiri Caves In Odisha

Reviewing the proposed plan on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the portfolio of Tourism department said, the project has been carefully designed to protect the heritage value of the Jain caves. "There will be no construction inside the premises of the ASI-protected monument. All proposed works will be carried out outside the protected areas and strictly in accordance with the ASI norms and heritage conservation guidelines."

The state government had proposed the integrated development plan at an estimated investment of Rs 52 crore, aiming to enhance visitor experience and improve public amenities at the historic site. NMA subsequently granted approval, subject to a set of conditions to ensure the preservation of the archaeological and cultural integrity of the monuments.

Bhubaneswar: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has approved the Odisha government's proposed integrated development plan for the nationally protected Jain heritage sites of Khandagiri and Udayagiri here in the capital city.

The approval was granted after the proposal, submitted by the state tourism department through the competent authority on November 16, 2025, was examined by the NMA. The authority issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on November 26, 2025, stipulating that all works must be carried out under the supervision of the Superintendent Archaeologist, ASI Bhubaneswar Circle, with mandatory compliance to ASI regulations, local building bye-laws, and other statutory clearances.

Conceptualised by the Tourism department, the project is expected to address long-standing issues of congestion, encroachment, and inadequate visitor facilities, while improving the overall public experience around the heritage site.

Khandagiri-Udayagiri Caves in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

As per the government, key components of the project include the development of an organised parking facility and landscaped plaza near the ASI's new ticket counter, along with pedestrian-friendly queue management systems and an entry gateway. A signature arrival plaza and interpretation centre has also been proposed, featuring exhibition galleries, an audio-visual room, tourist facilitation facilities, souvenir shops, a cafeteria, and other visitor amenities. To minimise visual intrusion, the interpretation centre has been planned as an underground or earth-beamed structure that blends with the surrounding hill landscape.

NMA Approves Integrated Development Plan For Khandagiri-Udayagiri Caves In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

The proposal also includes a dedicated pedestrian walkway connecting the Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills, equipped with seating, lighting, landscaping, and heritage interpretation signage. In addition, the public realm beneath the NH-16 flyover is proposed to be upgraded with pedestrian pathways, landscaped zones, vending kiosks, play areas, sit-out spaces, and improved parking facilities at Khandagiri Square.

Moreover, several approach roads, including Khandagiri–Temple Road, Shankar Road, and Khandagiri–Kolathia Road, are slated for upgradation with improved pedestrian infrastructure, cyclist lanes, landscaping, and façade enhancements to improve connectivity, safety, and aesthetics around the heritage precinct.

