ETV Bharat / state

NLSIU Reschedules 34th Convocation To October 17 After Student Opposition To Proposed CJI, BCI Chairman Participation

Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will hold its 34th annual convocation on October 17, 2026, after cancelling the ceremony originally scheduled for September 12 amid student opposition to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The Executive Council approved the decision at its 107th meeting and the General Council at its 40th meeting, on September 9. The CJI chaired both governing bodies in his capacity as Chancellor of NLSIU.

"At the meetings held on September 9, NLSIU discussed a proposal to hold the 34th Annual Convocation in October 2026. The Executive Council and the General Council approved the proposal and resolved to hold it on October 17," the Registrar informed students by email.

Students To Receive Degrees In Person Or In Absentia

All graduating students will formally receive their degrees on October 17, either in person or in absentia. The university said it would issue a detailed schedule and further instructions separately.

The announcement restores an in-person ceremony for students who wish to receive their degrees in the presence of their families and faculty. However, the communication does not clarify whether Justice Surya Kant or the BCI chairman will attend.