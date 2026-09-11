NLSIU Reschedules 34th Convocation To October 17 After Student Opposition To Proposed CJI, BCI Chairman Participation
The dispute followed NLSIU's support for NALSAR students and its criticism of a withdrawn order on the enrolment of its graduates.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will hold its 34th annual convocation on October 17, 2026, after cancelling the ceremony originally scheduled for September 12 amid student opposition to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
The Executive Council approved the decision at its 107th meeting and the General Council at its 40th meeting, on September 9. The CJI chaired both governing bodies in his capacity as Chancellor of NLSIU.
"At the meetings held on September 9, NLSIU discussed a proposal to hold the 34th Annual Convocation in October 2026. The Executive Council and the General Council approved the proposal and resolved to hold it on October 17," the Registrar informed students by email.
Students To Receive Degrees In Person Or In Absentia
All graduating students will formally receive their degrees on October 17, either in person or in absentia. The university said it would issue a detailed schedule and further instructions separately.
The announcement restores an in-person ceremony for students who wish to receive their degrees in the presence of their families and faculty. However, the communication does not clarify whether Justice Surya Kant or the BCI chairman will attend.
The NLSIU Alumni Association said it had held discussions with the university, students and the CJI to find a way forward. "The overwhelming sentiment is that a substantial majority of the graduating students are keen that they be conferred their degrees at a formal convocation," the association said. It added that receiving degrees at a formal ceremony "carries considerable significance" for graduates and their families.
NALSAR Solidarity Led To Opposition
The controversy began after NLSIU students and alums stated on August 15 that they supported students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. NALSAR students and faculty had objected to the participation of the CJI and Mishra at their convocation.
The NLSIU statement also condemned a BCI order that was later withdrawn, which threatened to stop the enrolment of NALSAR graduates. It praised the Hyderabad students for speaking out over the alleged police assault on protesting students in Delhi.
NLSIU attempted to negotiate a compromise, but several students reportedly opposed issuing a public invitation to the CJI. On August 26, the Registrar cancelled the September 12 ceremony, citing "unavoidable circumstances," and said degrees would be awarded in absentia after approval from the governing bodies.
The Alumni Association said the CJI gave its office-bearers a cordial hearing and that their concerns were considered. The October ceremony will now allow graduates to mark the academic milestone formally, although uncertainty over the list of attendees continues.
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