Nizamabad Woman Kills Hubby In Connivance With Paramour; Fakes Death To Convince Relatives

Hyderabad: She told everyone that her husband died of a heart attack and wept inconsolably. Despite her apparent grief, she hastily completed the funeral rites. Seeing her in distress, everyone was concerned about how she would raise and support her three children.

But when the deceased's brother became suspicious of her, the deception was exposed. Villagers were stunned when the police revealed that she had brutally murdered her husband with the help of her paramour and staged a drama in front of everyone. Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy shared the details of the incident at a press conference on Sunday.

Elaborating on the incident, Reddy said Pallati Ramesh (35) and Soumya (Aruna Latha) from Borgam (K) village under Makloor mandal of Telangana's Nizamabad tied the nuptial knot 13 years ago. They have two sons and a daughter. On December 20, 2025, Soumya told the relatives that Ramesh had died of a heart attack at home and completed the funeral hurriedly. However, some locals noticed cuts on Ramesh's neck and informed his brother Kedari, who is in Israel.

"Kedari informed the Makloor police on December 21 and filed a complaint doubting his brother's death. The body was exhumed on December 24 for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed it to be a case of murder, not natural death. Subsequently, Soumya was taken into custody for grilling, during which she confessed to the murder, saying it was committed in connivance with her paramour and a gang was given the supari," the ACP said.