Nizamabad Woman Kills Hubby In Connivance With Paramour; Fakes Death To Convince Relatives
ACP Raja Venkat Reddy said Soumya worked as a non-teaching staffer at a private school, where she developed a relationship with PET teacher Nileshwar Dileep.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: She told everyone that her husband died of a heart attack and wept inconsolably. Despite her apparent grief, she hastily completed the funeral rites. Seeing her in distress, everyone was concerned about how she would raise and support her three children.
But when the deceased's brother became suspicious of her, the deception was exposed. Villagers were stunned when the police revealed that she had brutally murdered her husband with the help of her paramour and staged a drama in front of everyone. Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy shared the details of the incident at a press conference on Sunday.
Elaborating on the incident, Reddy said Pallati Ramesh (35) and Soumya (Aruna Latha) from Borgam (K) village under Makloor mandal of Telangana's Nizamabad tied the nuptial knot 13 years ago. They have two sons and a daughter. On December 20, 2025, Soumya told the relatives that Ramesh had died of a heart attack at home and completed the funeral hurriedly. However, some locals noticed cuts on Ramesh's neck and informed his brother Kedari, who is in Israel.
"Kedari informed the Makloor police on December 21 and filed a complaint doubting his brother's death. The body was exhumed on December 24 for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed it to be a case of murder, not natural death. Subsequently, Soumya was taken into custody for grilling, during which she confessed to the murder, saying it was committed in connivance with her paramour and a gang was given the supari," the ACP said.
Redy said Soumya works as a non-teaching staff member at a private school in Nizamabad, where she developed a relationship with Naleshwar Dileep, a physical education teacher from Badguna village in Nandipet mandal. "The acquaintance gradually turned into an extramarital affair. When Ramesh found out about this, he argued with Soumya. Without thinking about their children, she hatched a plan with Dileep to eliminate Ramesh," he added.
As per the plan, Ramesh, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by Dileep with a car in August 2025, Reddy said, adding that Ramesh escaped with minor injuries. After the failed attempt, Soumya sold her gold ring for Rs 35,000 and hatched another plan to give the contract of killing Ramesh to a gang. As part of the plan, she mixed 10 sleeping pills in Ramesh's drinking water on December 19. After he gradually fell asleep, she tried to contact the gang, but her calls were not answered, said Readdy.
Learning about this, Dileep went to Soumya's house with his brother, Abhishek, post midnight. The trio tightened a towel around Ramesh's neck and smothered him to death. "Soumya, Dileep, and Abhishek, along with the contract killing gang members Jitender from Madhapur village, Keloth Sriram alias Bablu from Kishan Nagar Thanda, and Ramavath Rakesh, were arrested while another accused, Mosin, is at large," the senior police officer said.
