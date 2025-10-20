ETV Bharat / state

Nizamabad Police Arrest Accused In Constable's Murder Case

Nizamabad: A breakthrough was achieved on Sunday after the arrest of Sheikh Riyaz (24), who allegedly murdered police constable E Pramod (42) in Nizamabad and fled two days ago. Special police teams nabbed the accused in the Sarangapur area following an intense two-day manhunt.

On Friday night, Constable Pramod of the Nizamabad Central Crime Station, along with his nephew, went to Hashmi Colony to apprehend Riyaz, accused of stealing a two-wheeler. After being caught, Riyaz was seated on the motorcycle with Pramod driving and his nephew behind. However, as they neared Vinayaknagar, Riyaz allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Pramod in the chest. Pramod’s nephew, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. Two unidentified men later arrived on another motorbike and aided Riyaz's escape. The injured were rushed to the Nizamabad Government Hospital, where doctors declared Pramod dead.

Following the shocking murder, Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy instructed Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya to deploy special teams and initiate a district-wide search. Drone surveillance was used to comb suspected areas after receiving information that the accused was still within city limits. On Saturday night, Riyaz was spotted near the Fifth Police Station limits (in Nizamabad) but managed to jump into a canal and elude capture, leaving his two-wheeler behind.

On Sunday afternoon, police traced him to a damaged lorry in Sarangapur, where he had been hiding. When officers closed in, Riyaz attempted to flee but was intercepted by a resident, Syed Asif. A scuffle ensued during which Riyaz attacked Asif with a knife, injuring his left hand. Police teams then overpowered the accused, tying him up with ropes before taking him into custody. Both Asif and Riyaz sustained injuries and were admitted to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.