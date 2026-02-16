ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Transfers Rs 10,000 Each To Bank Accounts Of 25 Lakh Women Under Flagship Scheme

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, which aims to promote women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Kumar disbursed a total amount of Rs 2,500 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at a function held here at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, officials in the CMO said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Bihar's ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’ in September, 2025.