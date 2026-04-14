ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Raj Comes To An End In Bihar - Successes, Failures And Verdict

Patna: As chief minister Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain on sultry Tuesday afternoon, it marked the end of an epoch in Bihar politics. He spent two decades at the helm, which gave him the distinction of being the longest-serving chief minister of the eastern state.

Though Nitish will now serve as a Rajya Sabha member (he took oath in the Upper House of the Parliament on April 10), his resignation from the post of the chief minister virtually marks the end of his participation in active politics for more than half a century.

The 75-year-old ‘Munna’ (Nitish’s nickname, meaning a little kid) has been a career politician, prepared and shaped in the socialist cauldron stirred by freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan.

Born to ayurvedic doctor Ram Lakhan Singh and Parmeshwari Devi on March 1, 1951, at a small town, Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district, he completed his schooling there and went on to graduate in electrical engineering from the Bihar College of Engineering (now National Institute of Technology, Patna) in 1972. His native place is Kalyanbigha village in Nalanda district.

Nitish got a taste of politics during his college days. Those were the days Jayaprakash Narayan believed that politically aware students and youths could change the society, government and expedite the development of the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Governor Syed Ata Hasnain after submitting his resignation, in Patna, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI)

He participated in the students’ movement and the call for Total Revolution given by Narayan in the wake of the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was arrested and jailed, only to come out as a seasoned politician. His other notable associates at that time were Lalu Prasad (now Rashtriya Janata Dal president) and Sushil Kumar Modi (later Bharatiya Janata Party leader, died 2024).

Always aligned with parties with a socialist leaning, Nitish went on to become an MLA from Harnaut constituency in Nalanda district in 1985 after years of effort, and never looked back. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and became minister of state (MoS) for agriculture in the then Prime Minister V.P. Singh’s government in 1990, and moved to politics at the Centre.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha six times between 1990 and 2004, gravitated towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became a founder member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and had various stints as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.

During the period, the distance between him and his friend, the then Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, increased, and he went on to form the Samata Party under the patronage of socialist leader George Fernandes. It later split to form the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) – the party which he (Nitish) at present leads as its national president.

Despite holding important ministries like the railways, agriculture, and surface transport at the Centre, Nitish’s focus remained on Bihar. He became the chief minister of the state for a week in March 2000, but resigned as he did not have enough support to pass the floor test.

Nitish kept up the efforts and led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a resounding victory over Lalu’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2005 to become the chief minister – post he held till Tuesday, with an interregnum of nine months in 2014 – 15, when he had quit owing responsibility of his party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi (now Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular leader and Union minister) to take his place.

File - Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during the 13th meeting of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority at 'Sankalp Sabhagar', in Patna (ANI)

The ‘social engineering’ to power

The 1990 to 2005 reign of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi, who belonged to the Yadav caste that accounts for over 14 per cent of the population of the state, had made other castes feel left out of governance. They also bore the brunt of rampant crime and law and order problems.

Nitish successfully tapped the prevalent anguish and frustration to create a coalition of various non-Yadav castes, focusing more on marginalised groups, including the extremely backward classes (EBCs), Dalits, Mahadalits, women, and Pasmanda Muslims (Muslims belonging to the backward classes) in the elections. The general category castes also threw their lot with him due to his anti-RJD stand.

This formula or equation of castes is known as ‘social engineering’. It expanded the JD(U) social and voter base, gave it an expression of being an ‘inclusive party’, and helped it win state elections one after the other.

Improvement in law and order

Bihar had earned the epithet of ‘badlands’ during the RJD regime due to various brazen crimes that shook up the psyche of not only the people of the state, but of the entire country. It also attracted the infamous sobriquet of ‘jungle raj’ (law of the jungle or lawlessness).

Nitish set out to address it as a priority after becoming the chief minister in 2005. The policing was strengthened, criminals were taken to task, and the situation improved within a matter of a few months.

“I remember the day Nitish came to power in November 2005. I was at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for some teaching-related work and felt as if I had been liberated or come out of prison. Those days I used to live at the Patna University campus, and had been robbed twice on the Ashok Rajpath – the road along which it is located. The common people felt the same. Law and order is the basics of governance, and Nitish improved it. The entire country was excited about it back then,” social activist and former Patna University professor N.K. Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

During the period 2005 to 2010, the gangsters and anti-social elements were either jailed or fled the state.