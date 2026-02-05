Nitish Loses Cool During Legislative Assembly Speech As Tejashwi Tears Into Govt Failures
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his way on Thursday while delivering the government’s reply to the motion of thanks on Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s address to the state legislature at the beginning of the budget session. He read portions of his speech twice after forgetting where he had paused to counter a ruckus by the Opposition.
The motion of thanks was also marked by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s spirited attack on the government over the law and order situation, safety of women and spiraling crime while replying to the motion of thanks.
Various Opposition parties and their leaders have been asserting for the past couple of years that Nitish has been betraying symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, and the latest development bolstered the doubts further.
Nitish began speaking on the motion of thanks in the right earnest, highlighting the work done by his government since coming to power on November 24, 2005, especially on the front of law and order.
“You must be remembering the situation that prevailed before our government came to power. People did not venture out of their homes after evening. There were so many disputes and strife between the Hindus and the Muslims. The condition of education, health, roads and electricity was very poor. Now the state is developing. There is no fear. Peace, harmony and brotherhood prevails everywhere,” he said.
Detailing the progress in various sectors, including the appointment of 3.68 lakh contractual teachers since 2006 and 2.58 lakh government teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) since 2023, the chief minister pointed out the steps were being taken to assimilate the contractual teachers as government teachers through tests.
Four such examinations have been held so far and 2.66 lakh contractual teachers have qualified in them taking the number of total government teachers to 5.24 lakh. The remaining contractual teachers would be given one more chance to qualify and become government teachers.
The chief minister elaborated how only 39 patients used to visit a primary health centre (PHC) per month on an average in 2006. It has now shot up to 11,600 per month per PHC after the government started providing free medicines and ensuring the presence of doctors. Efforts were being made to establish more medical colleges in the state.
It was at this juncture that the Opposition led by Tejashwi interjected, making Nitish lose his cool. “Earlier the father (read Tejashwi’s father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad) was there. When he quit, he kept the mother (read Tejashwi’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi) in his place. They did not make anybody anything. They did not do any work,” Nitish hit back, but forgot where he had stopped while reading the government’s reply on the governor’s address.
The Chief Minister repeated the portions of his speech in which he talked about the progress made in the education and health sectors and went on amid shouts from the Opposition benches that he had already read them. He went on to tell that the number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 12 and efforts were on to establish one each in 27 other districts.
As the speech continued and the Opposition, especially RJD legislators, interjected, Nitish slammed them again. Referring to the two governments he formed with the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD, he said: “I had taken them along, but they started indulging in unscrupulous behaviour and making money. That is why I discarded them,” the chief minister added.
Tejashwi sprang up to question what Nitish was speaking, but the latter continued for some time, elaborating about steps taken to empower women, including 50 percent reservation for them in the local self-governance.
“Listen, you are a child. Your father is of my time. I have done a lot for you. I have brought you up,” Nitish shouted at Tejashwi after becoming angry once again. Nitish winded up his address by pointing out that the central government was fully assisting the development of Bihar and it will progress to be ranked among the top states of the country. The motion of thanks was passed by voice vote in the 243-member House in which the entire Opposition has just 41 MLAs.
Earlier, while speaking on the motion of thanks, Tejashwi asserted that there was ‘anyaya ke saath vinash’ (destruction with injustice) in the state instead of ‘nyaya ke saath vikas’ (development with justice), which is often quoted by Nitish and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“These people have turned ‘loktantra’ (democracy) into ‘dartandra’ (rule of fear). The slumber of this government does not go away even from the screams of the daughters. The condition of Bihar shows that the criminals fully believe that the government cannot do any harm to them. Neither the criminals have any fear, nor the government has any shame,” Tejashwi said.
The RJD leader was allowed to complete his address while sitting instead of standing at his place as he had injured his big toe. Rattling off one crime after another, he raised the issue of the suspected rape and murder of a NEET aspirant in a private hostel in Patna, rape and murder of a woman in Madhepura district, rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Khagaria district, kidnapping and killing of a woman and her three children in Muzaffarpur district, and several others.
“The police stations are silent; the administration is unconscious and the government is completely intoxicated in the state. There is repentance and outrage against this government among the people. The Bihar government has become a cold storage and indulges in cooling down every incident,” Tejashwi said.
The RJD leader challenged the government to tell in which sphere the state was number one, when it was the poorest among all the states and was suffering from the highest incidence of unemployment, and was among the worst performers in education, health, and per capita income.
“The state is number one in corruption. The farmers are feeling cheated. The homes of the poor who voted for the government are being razed,” Tejashwi said and added that the Opposition would keep raising the issues of the public despite being less in numbers.
