Nitish Loses Cool During Legislative Assembly Speech As Tejashwi Tears Into Govt Failures

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his way on Thursday while delivering the government’s reply to the motion of thanks on Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s address to the state legislature at the beginning of the budget session. He read portions of his speech twice after forgetting where he had paused to counter a ruckus by the Opposition.

The motion of thanks was also marked by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s spirited attack on the government over the law and order situation, safety of women and spiraling crime while replying to the motion of thanks.

Various Opposition parties and their leaders have been asserting for the past couple of years that Nitish has been betraying symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, and the latest development bolstered the doubts further.

Nitish began speaking on the motion of thanks in the right earnest, highlighting the work done by his government since coming to power on November 24, 2005, especially on the front of law and order.

“You must be remembering the situation that prevailed before our government came to power. People did not venture out of their homes after evening. There were so many disputes and strife between the Hindus and the Muslims. The condition of education, health, roads and electricity was very poor. Now the state is developing. There is no fear. Peace, harmony and brotherhood prevails everywhere,” he said.

Detailing the progress in various sectors, including the appointment of 3.68 lakh contractual teachers since 2006 and 2.58 lakh government teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) since 2023, the chief minister pointed out the steps were being taken to assimilate the contractual teachers as government teachers through tests.

Four such examinations have been held so far and 2.66 lakh contractual teachers have qualified in them taking the number of total government teachers to 5.24 lakh. The remaining contractual teachers would be given one more chance to qualify and become government teachers.

The chief minister elaborated how only 39 patients used to visit a primary health centre (PHC) per month on an average in 2006. It has now shot up to 11,600 per month per PHC after the government started providing free medicines and ensuring the presence of doctors. Efforts were being made to establish more medical colleges in the state.

It was at this juncture that the Opposition led by Tejashwi interjected, making Nitish lose his cool. “Earlier the father (read Tejashwi’s father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad) was there. When he quit, he kept the mother (read Tejashwi’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi) in his place. They did not make anybody anything. They did not do any work,” Nitish hit back, but forgot where he had stopped while reading the government’s reply on the governor’s address.

The Chief Minister repeated the portions of his speech in which he talked about the progress made in the education and health sectors and went on amid shouts from the Opposition benches that he had already read them. He went on to tell that the number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 12 and efforts were on to establish one each in 27 other districts.