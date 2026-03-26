Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra Culminates In Patna, BJP President Nitin Nabin Showers Plaudits
People gave slogans demanding that he should neither quit the position of Chief Minister nor go away from the state as a Rajya Sabha member.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Patna: There could never be any specific way of sending off veteran leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have dominated the political horizon of a state like Bihar for around three decades and have been present in politics in one capacity or another for over half-a-century.
People wait in anticipation, but there is no specific date or moment indicating when it is time to pack up. The atmosphere is charged with emotions: tears flow, praises are showered, and speeches relegate him to a guiding light. All these intensify the fading out of the leaders, while their colleagues, followers, supporters, and common people accept it as inevitable.
As the Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Tour) covered his native Nalanda and culminated in Patna on Thursday, it turned into a farewell event. He launched the yatra on January 16 from Bettiah in West Champaran, which traversed through all 38 districts in phases.
People gave slogans demanding that he should neither quit the position of Chief Minister nor go away from Bihar as a Rajya Sabha member, while BJP national president Nitin Nabin showered praise on him and indicated that it was Nitish's last such tour.
"This is the last programme for me also as an MLA. I worked under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and learnt a lot from him. He extricated Bihar from the phase of despair that prevailed before 2005 and took everybody ahead with development and faith," Nitin, a five-term MLA and now a Rajya Sabha member-elect, said at a Jan Samvad (public dialogue) meeting at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.
Currently an MLC and Janata Dal United national president, Nitish has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He and Nitin are expected to resign from the state legislature by March 30 to swear in as MPs on or after April 9, when the seats become vacant.
Pointing out that Nitish established the culture of work in the state, Nitin asserted that he not only created a network of roads but also ensured their maintenance. Bihar's road maintenance policy is now followed by several other states. The BJP leader credited him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building several bridges over the Ganges to connect north and south Bihar.
"Today, the Samriddhi Yatra is concluding. You have given pride to the people of Bihar, who previously hesitated to take the name of their state. We will keep following the vision that you (Nitish) have determined for the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will follow it to fulfil the resolve to turn Bihar into a developed state. This rath (vehicle) of prosperity will keep rolling," Nitin added.
Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Ram Kripal Yadav, and other legislators were present on the occasion.
In his speech, Nitish stressed the work done since forming the government on November 24, 2005. He took the opportunity to slam the previous rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and asserted that it created such a mess that a large number of doctors and businessmen fled the state. "They did not do anything. The condition of roads and electricity was very bad. We established the rule of law in the state and worked to develop it," he added.
He highlighted the construction of roads and bridges, a vast improvement in electricity and drinking water supply, the making of boundary walls around temples and graveyards to check strife, the expansion of health facilities and hospitals, 50% reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies, and 35% reservation for women in state government jobs, among other things.
The Chief Minister also talked about how he started Jeevika self-help groups (SHGs) for women with loan from the World Bank. At present, there are over 11 lakh such groups with 1.69 crore members or Jeevika Didis in rural areas and 10.78 lakh members in urban areas.
"We implemented agriculture roadmaps that led to very good developments in the sector. The first such roadmap was for 2008-12, followed by 2012-17, 2017-23, and the present one for 2024-29. We have implemented 'seven resolves' (for developed Bihar) parts I and II, and are now in the process of implementing its third edition. We are providing 125 units of free electricity to the people, and have decided to provide one crore jobs and employment in the next five years," Nitish said.
He added that Bihar was receiving full support from the Centre in health, roads, tourism, agriculture, and flood management. At the end, Nitish asked the ministers and legislators present on the dais to raise their hands and patted the shoulders of Nitin and Samrat.
Though Nitish has not spoken or indicated when he would resign from the Chief Minister's post, he has been expressing approval for Samrat as his successor. The latter has also been equating him (Nitish) with Emperor Ashoka the Great, as well as a worthy successor of modern Indian leaders.
Incidentally, Nitish's son Nishant Kumar joined JD(U) earlier this month, and an increasing number of party leaders and workers are now rooting for him as his successor.
Earlier in the day, a large number of JD(U) workers shouted slogans during the Samriddhi Yatra in Nalanda, demanding that he should not quit his post and move to the Centre. They also demanded that Nishant succeed him.
Several Jeevika Didis became emotional at Nitish's meeting in Nalanda and wept. They pointed out that he empowered them and ensured their safety. They requested him not to shift to Delhi.
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