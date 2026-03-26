ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar's Samriddhi Yatra Culminates In Patna, BJP President Nitin Nabin Showers Plaudits

Patna: There could never be any specific way of sending off veteran leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have dominated the political horizon of a state like Bihar for around three decades and have been present in politics in one capacity or another for over half-a-century.

People wait in anticipation, but there is no specific date or moment indicating when it is time to pack up. The atmosphere is charged with emotions: tears flow, praises are showered, and speeches relegate him to a guiding light. All these intensify the fading out of the leaders, while their colleagues, followers, supporters, and common people accept it as inevitable.

As the Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Tour) covered his native Nalanda and culminated in Patna on Thursday, it turned into a farewell event. He launched the yatra on January 16 from Bettiah in West Champaran, which traversed through all 38 districts in phases.

People gave slogans demanding that he should neither quit the position of Chief Minister nor go away from Bihar as a Rajya Sabha member, while BJP national president Nitin Nabin showered praise on him and indicated that it was Nitish's last such tour.

"This is the last programme for me also as an MLA. I worked under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and learnt a lot from him. He extricated Bihar from the phase of despair that prevailed before 2005 and took everybody ahead with development and faith," Nitin, a five-term MLA and now a Rajya Sabha member-elect, said at a Jan Samvad (public dialogue) meeting at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

Women line up to greet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the streets of Patna during his Samriddhi Yatra on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

Currently an MLC and Janata Dal United national president, Nitish has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He and Nitin are expected to resign from the state legislature by March 30 to swear in as MPs on or after April 9, when the seats become vacant.

Pointing out that Nitish established the culture of work in the state, Nitin asserted that he not only created a network of roads but also ensured their maintenance. Bihar's road maintenance policy is now followed by several other states. The BJP leader credited him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building several bridges over the Ganges to connect north and south Bihar.

"Today, the Samriddhi Yatra is concluding. You have given pride to the people of Bihar, who previously hesitated to take the name of their state. We will keep following the vision that you (Nitish) have determined for the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will follow it to fulfil the resolve to turn Bihar into a developed state. This rath (vehicle) of prosperity will keep rolling," Nitin added.