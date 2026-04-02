ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar To Retain Z+ Security Even After Stepping Down As Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to receive Z+ category security even after stepping down from his post ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Senior leader Nitish Kumar will continue to receive Z+ category security even after stepping down from the position of Bihar Chief Minister, according to an order issued by the state Home Department’s Special Branch.

The directive indicates that Kumar is expected to resign as Chief Minister soon and formally transition to the Rajya Sabha, for which he has already been elected. Officials confirmed that his top-tier security cover will remain in place irrespective of his new parliamentary role.

The Home Department has instructed the Director General of Police and the Special Branch to ensure uninterrupted Z+ security for Kumar under the provisions of the Bihar Special Security Act, 2000. The decision was taken following a review of his security requirements.

Z+ security is among the highest levels of protection provided to VIPs in India. It typically involves a multi-layered security arrangement with around 50–55 personnel, including personal security officers (PSOs), armed guards, escort teams, and surveillance staff. The cover also includes round-the-clock protection, bulletproof vehicles, and coordination with police and paramilitary forces.