Nitish Kumar To Retain Z+ Security Even After Stepping Down As Bihar CM
The veteran leader is expected to resign as Chief Minister soon and formally transition to the Rajya Sabha.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Patna: Senior leader Nitish Kumar will continue to receive Z+ category security even after stepping down from the position of Bihar Chief Minister, according to an order issued by the state Home Department’s Special Branch.
The directive indicates that Kumar is expected to resign as Chief Minister soon and formally transition to the Rajya Sabha, for which he has already been elected. Officials confirmed that his top-tier security cover will remain in place irrespective of his new parliamentary role.
The Home Department has instructed the Director General of Police and the Special Branch to ensure uninterrupted Z+ security for Kumar under the provisions of the Bihar Special Security Act, 2000. The decision was taken following a review of his security requirements.
Z+ security is among the highest levels of protection provided to VIPs in India. It typically involves a multi-layered security arrangement with around 50–55 personnel, including personal security officers (PSOs), armed guards, escort teams, and surveillance staff. The cover also includes round-the-clock protection, bulletproof vehicles, and coordination with police and paramilitary forces.
Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30. He is expected to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10. Political developments in the state have gathered pace following his resignation, with discussions around government formation expected to intensify after mid-April.
Meanwhile, Kumar recently visited the official residence at 7 Circular Road in Patna, a location closely associated with key political transitions in his career, including his return to power in the past.
The continuation of Z+ security underscores the state’s assessment of Kumar’s stature and security needs, even as Bihar prepares for a potential political transition.
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