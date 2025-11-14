Nitish Kumar - The Tiger Is Not Only 'Zinda', It's Roaring And Decimating Opponents
The counting trend has also established Nitish as an endurable, indispensable political force in the present-day Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Patna: When a poster bearing chief minister Nitish Kumar’s photograph and claiming “Tiger abhi zinda hai” (Tiger is still alive) appeared at the Janata Dal United (JDU) headquarters in the state capital and elsewhere on the eve of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election, it was seen as an act of sycophantic adulation.
On Friday, within a couple of hours of the beginning of the counting, the poster attracted praise as an act of prophecy as the JDU sailed towards becoming the second largest party in the state after its ally BJP. The tiger was not only alive but roaring and decimating the opponents.
Nitish, who has been the chief minister continuously since 2005, with a brief interregnum of nine months in 2014 – 2015, was safely, strongly and securely back in the driving seat.
Till a few months ago, the JDU leader was reviled as incapable of functioning as the chief minister, physically and mentally unwell, and paltu ram (someone who flips for selfish interest).
However, the tone and tenor changed as the counting trends showed that he had not only led, but in fact rode a tsunami wave, carrying the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) towards a resounding over two-thirds majority.
The JDU was leading at 82 seats at the time of writing the report, a tad less than 90 for the BJP. It was a significant recovery from the 2020 Assembly polls, when his party could bag only 43 seats and slipped to third place in the 243-member House.
The counting trend has also established Nitish as an endurable, indispensable political force in the present-day Bihar. It also set aside the doubts over the 74-year-old leader’s ability to turn public welfare policies into votes, as he had done in the 2010 polls. The JDU had won 115 and the BJP took 91 to decimate the RJD, which was limited to just 22 seats.
“This is a historic result. It shows the acceptance of Nitish’s pro-development agenda by the people. You go to the rural areas and will notice tap water supply, 24-hour electricity supply, roads connecting villages with each other, and people, especially women, engaged in some work or other. This poll has lessons for all parties,” socio-political activist and former Patna University professor NK Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
Nitish’s women-centric policies have also contributed to the resounding victory of the NDA. He has cultivated female voters as a separate constituency with the help of various welfare and development schemes.
The chief minister has always focused on women's empowerment since he came to power in 2005.
Over the past two decades, he gave them 50 per cent reservation in the panchayati raj institutions, 35 per cent reservation in jobs, scholarships to study further, school dresses and bicycles to girl students, and started Jeevika self-help groups under the rural livelihood programme for women.
In the recent months, he gave Rs 10,000 each to around 1.4 crore women to start some employment or venture, and promised to provide up to Rs 2 lakh if they did well. He raised the money given to mid-day meal cooks, increased the honorarium provided to ASHA workers, as well as those engaged in managing the Jeevika self-help groups.
The women have also been happy due to the implementation of prohibition in the state. Though largely unsuccessful, it has checked public nuisance and domestic violence to a great extent. Add to it the fear of the return of the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness), which the state had witnessed during the RJD rule from 1990 to 2005.
“I was praying that the RJD rule and the jungle raj should not return to the state. We have seen the lawlessness with our own eyes. Nobody paid attention to the voice of the poor and downtrodden during that period. I am relieved that Nitish is winning. He deserves it,” said Veena Devi, a resident of Madhopur village near Ujiarpur in Samastipur district.
The women-oriented development schemes and the sops showered by Nitish ensured that the female voters emerged as his staunchest supporters. It reflected in the Election Commission’s data on the recently concluded polls.
Women outvoted men in 37 of the 38 districts in the state to emerge as ‘kingmakers’. Around 71.8 per cent of women voters turned up at the booths to cast their votes in comparison to 62.9 per cent of men voters – a huge gap of 8.9 per cent between the two genders – and the circumstantial evidence suggests that they voted primarily for Nitish and the NDA led by him.