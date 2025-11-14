ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar - The Tiger Is Not Only 'Zinda', It's Roaring And Decimating Opponents

A poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar representing “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” being installed outside the JD(U) office ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025 in Patna on Thursday. ( IANS )

Patna: When a poster bearing chief minister Nitish Kumar’s photograph and claiming “Tiger abhi zinda hai” (Tiger is still alive) appeared at the Janata Dal United (JDU) headquarters in the state capital and elsewhere on the eve of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election, it was seen as an act of sycophantic adulation.

On Friday, within a couple of hours of the beginning of the counting, the poster attracted praise as an act of prophecy as the JDU sailed towards becoming the second largest party in the state after its ally BJP. The tiger was not only alive but roaring and decimating the opponents.

Nitish, who has been the chief minister continuously since 2005, with a brief interregnum of nine months in 2014 – 2015, was safely, strongly and securely back in the driving seat.

Till a few months ago, the JDU leader was reviled as incapable of functioning as the chief minister, physically and mentally unwell, and paltu ram (someone who flips for selfish interest).

However, the tone and tenor changed as the counting trends showed that he had not only led, but in fact rode a tsunami wave, carrying the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) towards a resounding over two-thirds majority.

The JDU was leading at 82 seats at the time of writing the report, a tad less than 90 for the BJP. It was a significant recovery from the 2020 Assembly polls, when his party could bag only 43 seats and slipped to third place in the 243-member House.

The counting trend has also established Nitish as an endurable, indispensable political force in the present-day Bihar. It also set aside the doubts over the 74-year-old leader’s ability to turn public welfare policies into votes, as he had done in the 2010 polls. The JDU had won 115 and the BJP took 91 to decimate the RJD, which was limited to just 22 seats.

“This is a historic result. It shows the acceptance of Nitish’s pro-development agenda by the people. You go to the rural areas and will notice tap water supply, 24-hour electricity supply, roads connecting villages with each other, and people, especially women, engaged in some work or other. This poll has lessons for all parties,” socio-political activist and former Patna University professor NK Choudhary told ETV Bharat.