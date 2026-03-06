Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant To Join JDU On Saturday
JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the decision has been taken while keeping in mind the wishes of the common people and party members.
Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar will join Janata Dal United (JDU) on Saturday (March 7) and follow it up with a statewide tour to signal his entry into active politics. The decision was taken at a meeting of JDU MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders chaired by Nitish at his official 1 Aney Marg residence in the state capital on Friday.
The meeting was held amid emotional scenes with the JDU leaders protesting Nitish’s decision to quit as the chief minister and move to the Rajya Sabha in the coming weeks. All of them asked him to reconsider the decision.
“All the leaders present at the meeting unanimously pointed out at the meeting that the people of the state were sad and worried over his (Nitish’s) decision to go to the Rajya Sabha. They also asserted that they stood by his decision because they were loyal soldiers of the party,” JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.
Neeraj added that Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh, put forth the demand of all the party members for Nishant’s entry into politics. All the leaders present at the meeting supported it with claps, though he (Nishant) was not present at the meeting.
“Nishant will take JDU membership on Saturday. The decision has been taken while keeping in mind the wishes of the common people and party members. He will embark on a tour of the state later on. This is a masterstroke which will upset many others,” Neeraj said.
However, the JDU leaders did not say anything about Nishant being made an MLC and being sworn in as a deputy chief minister after Nitish quits the chief minister’s post and a new government is formed. During the meeting, Nitish welcomed all the legislators, MPs and leaders with folded hands, and assured them that he would always guide them to ensure they did not face any problem in future.
“I am going to the Rajya Sabha, but you all will not face any problem here. I will stay in Bihar also. All the work going on in the state will continue. You all must not worry. I will keep overseeing everything,” Nitish consoled the party leaders at the meeting.
Earlier, the entire area surrounding the chief minister’s residence was declared out of bounds for common people and JDU workers to prevent them from staging protests to demand that Nitish not quit as the chief minister and become a member of the Rajya Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha polls for five seats from the state would be held on March 16. They will fall vacant on April 9. The NDA, with a strength of 202 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, will easily win four of the five seats, as each seat requires first-preference votes of 41 MLAs.
There will be a contest for the fifth seat as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its incumbent Rajya Sabha member Amarendra Dhari Singh. The combined strength of all the opposition parties in the state is 41, and the NDA will need to attract three of them to win the fifth one.
