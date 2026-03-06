ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant To Join JDU On Saturday

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar will join Janata Dal United (JDU) on Saturday (March 7) and follow it up with a statewide tour to signal his entry into active politics. The decision was taken at a meeting of JDU MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders chaired by Nitish at his official 1 Aney Marg residence in the state capital on Friday.

The meeting was held amid emotional scenes with the JDU leaders protesting Nitish’s decision to quit as the chief minister and move to the Rajya Sabha in the coming weeks. All of them asked him to reconsider the decision.

“All the leaders present at the meeting unanimously pointed out at the meeting that the people of the state were sad and worried over his (Nitish’s) decision to go to the Rajya Sabha. They also asserted that they stood by his decision because they were loyal soldiers of the party,” JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

Neeraj added that Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh, put forth the demand of all the party members for Nishant’s entry into politics. All the leaders present at the meeting supported it with claps, though he (Nishant) was not present at the meeting.

“Nishant will take JDU membership on Saturday. The decision has been taken while keeping in mind the wishes of the common people and party members. He will embark on a tour of the state later on. This is a masterstroke which will upset many others,” Neeraj said.