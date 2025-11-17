ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM Again, Swearing In Likely On Nov 20 At Gandhi Maidan

Patna: After the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, government formation activities have gained momentum across Patna and Delhi. Senior leaders from the JDU, BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLDM have started a series of meetings to finalise the structure of the new government.

Amid these developments, it is almost certain that Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister once again, taking oath for the 10th time. The JDU legislative party is scheduled to meet on Monday to officially propose Nitish Kumar's name for Chief Minister. Other NDA constituent parties will also hold their legislative party meetings.

Chirag Paswan has already met with LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders, while top leaders from all five NDA parties have held discussions with Nitish Kumar. All parties have expressed unanimous support for Kumar's leadership. Political experts describe Nitish as a 'compulsion' for the BJP due to his administrative experience and wide acceptability across castes and regions.

File Photo: LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan congratulates Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the NDA’s resounding majority following the Bihar Assembly election results (IANS)

On Monday, the caretaker Nitish Kumar-led government will likely hold its last cabinet meeting. In this meeting, the cabinet may recommend the dissolution of the current government and clear the path for forming a new one.

Preparations have already begun for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, the traditional venue for major political events. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers, and senior NDA leaders will attend the ceremony.

Senior JDU leaders, including National Executive President Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Lallan Singh, reached Delhi for consultations with Home Minister Amit Shah. The NDA's joint legislative party meeting will be held after all parties complete their internal meetings. The new leader of the NDA legislative party is expected to be chosen unanimously.

Sources said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on November 20. The new government must be in place before November 22.

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (IANS)

If Nitish Kumar becomes Chief Minister again, he will create history by taking the oath for the 10th time. According to political expert Arun Pandey, "Making Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister is necessary for the BJP. There is no question of someone else taking the position right now."

Possible Cabinet Size: 36 Ministers