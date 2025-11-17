ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM Again, Swearing In Likely On Nov 20 At Gandhi Maidan

Preparations at Gandhi Maidan begin for Nitish Kumar's 10th oath-taking. Around 34 ministers are expected, with BJP and JDU getting major cabinet shares.

File Photo:Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

Patna: After the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, government formation activities have gained momentum across Patna and Delhi. Senior leaders from the JDU, BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLDM have started a series of meetings to finalise the structure of the new government.

Amid these developments, it is almost certain that Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister once again, taking oath for the 10th time. The JDU legislative party is scheduled to meet on Monday to officially propose Nitish Kumar's name for Chief Minister. Other NDA constituent parties will also hold their legislative party meetings.

Chirag Paswan has already met with LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders, while top leaders from all five NDA parties have held discussions with Nitish Kumar. All parties have expressed unanimous support for Kumar's leadership. Political experts describe Nitish as a 'compulsion' for the BJP due to his administrative experience and wide acceptability across castes and regions.

File Photo: LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan congratulates Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the NDA’s resounding majority following the Bihar Assembly election results (IANS)

On Monday, the caretaker Nitish Kumar-led government will likely hold its last cabinet meeting. In this meeting, the cabinet may recommend the dissolution of the current government and clear the path for forming a new one.

Preparations have already begun for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, the traditional venue for major political events. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers, and senior NDA leaders will attend the ceremony.

Senior JDU leaders, including National Executive President Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Lallan Singh, reached Delhi for consultations with Home Minister Amit Shah. The NDA's joint legislative party meeting will be held after all parties complete their internal meetings. The new leader of the NDA legislative party is expected to be chosen unanimously.

Sources said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on November 20. The new government must be in place before November 22.

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (IANS)

If Nitish Kumar becomes Chief Minister again, he will create history by taking the oath for the 10th time. According to political expert Arun Pandey, "Making Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister is necessary for the BJP. There is no question of someone else taking the position right now."

Possible Cabinet Size: 36 Ministers

With 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, the state can have a maximum of 36 ministers. The current NDA strength is 202 MLAs, BJP (89), JDU (85), LJP (19), HAM (5), and RLDM (4).

This time, the NDA is expected to swear in around 34 ministers, leaving a few positions vacant for future adjustments.

15 ministers from BJP

14 ministers from JDU

3 from LJP

One minister each from HAM and RLDM

Some existing ministers may lose their positions due to electoral defeat or internal reshuffling. For example, JDU's Sumit Singh lost the election, eliminating his ministerial chances.

If Nitish Kumar takes office, BJP leader Samrat Chaughary is almost certain to continue as Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP is also expected to appoint another Deputy CM from an upper-caste community. The BJP is also pushing to retain the Speaker's post in the Assembly.

From the JDU, the following leaders are likely to return as ministers: Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar, Lesy Singh, Sheela Mandal, Maheshwar Hazari, Shyam Rajak, Madan Sahni, Jama Khan, Jayant Raj, and Sunil Kumar.

From the BJP, expected names include Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Naveen, Nitish Mishra, and Renu Devi. New faces such as Ram Kripal Yadav, Sunil Kumar Pintu, and Shreyasi Singh may also make it to the cabinet.

Upendra Kushwaha may nominate his wife for the ministerial post, while HAM's Santosh Suman is likely to be retained. The LJP may include state president Raju Tiwari.

File Photo: NDA leader join hand during a public rally in Bihar (IANS)

Experts believe that JDU will retain most of its ministers, while BJP may undergo significant reshuffling. Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar, due to age, may not be included this time and may be given another role.

Analysts also predict that the BJP will try to increase the representation of women, backward classes, and extremely backward classes in the cabinet.

NDA received strong support from women in this election; nearly nine per cent more women voted than men. Currently, there are three women ministers in Nitish Kumar's cabinet: Leshi Singh, Sheela Mandal, and Renu Devi. This time, the BJP is expected to add more women to the council of ministers to reflect this increased support.

Jama Khan to be Represented

In 2020, no Muslim candidate from the NDA won. However, in this election, JDU's Jama Khan won from Chainpur. Since he previously held the Minority Welfare portfolio, his appointment is considered certain.

With the model code of conduct now lifted, preparations for a grand celebration are underway. Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted multiple oath-taking ceremonies in the past, is being prepared once again for the historic event.

