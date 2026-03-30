Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar MLC After Rajya Sabha Election
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday.
By PTI
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Patna: Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, resigned from the state legislative council on Monday.
The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16. The 14-day period during which he had to quit as MLC ended on Monday.
"It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly," Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters here last week.
Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.
Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.
Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha could reshape Bihar's political landscape, potentially giving the BJP more influence in the state and setting the stage for a new leadership in Patna.
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