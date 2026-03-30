ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar MLC After Rajya Sabha Election

Patna: Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, resigned from the state legislative council on Monday.

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16. The 14-day period during which he had to quit as MLC ended on Monday.

"It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly," Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters here last week.

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.