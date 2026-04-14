Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister, BJP Set To Lead Government
Ending a long tenure, Nitish Kumar stepped down as Bihar CM, citing a shift to national politics. BJP is likely to appoint new CM soon.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST|
Updated : April 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Tuesday, marking the end of his long tenure and signalling a major political shift in the state. His resignation comes after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and sworn in as a Member of Parliament on April 10, requiring him to step down from state politics within 14 days.
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, after holding a Cabinet meeting. In his statement, Kumar said he had decided to leave the Chief Minister's post after serving the people of Bihar for many years. He thanked the public and expressed confidence that the state would continue to progress under the new government.
Reflecting on his tenure, Kumar highlighted that since the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in November 2005, efforts had been made to ensure law and order and inclusive development. In a post on X, he said that work had been carried out across sectors, such as education, health, roads, electricity, and agriculture, with special focus on women and youth.
He also mentioned the "7 Nischay-3" plan for 2025-2030, aimed at accelerating the state's development. Kumar credited the Central government for its support and said Bihar would continue to grow rapidly.
आप जानते हैं कि 24 नवंबर, 2005 को राज्य में पहली बार एन०डी०ए० सरकार बनी थी। तब से राज्य में कानून का राज है और हम लगातार विकास के काम में लगे हुए हैं। सरकार ने शुरू से ही सभी तबकों का विकास किया है चाहे हिंदू हो, मुस्लिम हो, अपर कास्ट हो, पिछड़ा हो, अति पिछड़ा हो, दलित हो,…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 14, 2026
In his post, he said, "We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. I have decided that I will now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the Honourable Governor and submitted my resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance."
With his resignation, the BJP is set to lead the government in Bihar for the first time. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is expected to take place on April 15 at Lok Bhawan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the event.
Ahead of the transition, Nitish Kumar held a meeting with senior Janata Dal (United) leaders, including Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, to discuss the composition of the new cabinet.
Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the selection of its legislative party leader, who will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.
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