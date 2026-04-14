ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister, BJP Set To Lead Government

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Tuesday, marking the end of his long tenure and signalling a major political shift in the state. His resignation comes after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and sworn in as a Member of Parliament on April 10, requiring him to step down from state politics within 14 days.

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, after holding a Cabinet meeting. In his statement, Kumar said he had decided to leave the Chief Minister's post after serving the people of Bihar for many years. He thanked the public and expressed confidence that the state would continue to progress under the new government.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kumar highlighted that since the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in November 2005, efforts had been made to ensure law and order and inclusive development. In a post on X, he said that work had been carried out across sectors, such as education, health, roads, electricity, and agriculture, with special focus on women and youth.

He also mentioned the "7 Nischay-3" plan for 2025-2030, aimed at accelerating the state's development. Kumar credited the Central government for its support and said Bihar would continue to grow rapidly.