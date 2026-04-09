'Will Resign In Three To Four Days', Says Nitish Kumar
Nitish, who will take oath as RS member on Friday, said he has done a lot for Bihar and now wishes to stay in Delhi.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi/Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he will resign in the next three or four days to pave for his successor.
Nitish, who is in New Delhi, will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday. Talking to reporters, he said, "I will resign in the next three to four days and work here (New Delhi)." He said, "I have done a lot of work for Bihar and now will stay and work in the national capital."
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha clarified that the process of forming a new government in Bihar will start after April 13.
Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary said the NDA, BJP, and leaders of other constituent parties are unanimous on the belief that they will carry forward the work Nitish Kumar has done for 20 years in Bihar. "We will carry forward the Nitish Kumar model, the heights Bihar has achieved, so much so that people in other states also follow it. We have to carry forward Nitish Kumar's legacy," he said.
Nitish will take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Friday at 12:15 pm. During his visit to Delhi, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, after which the outline of the government in Bihar will be decided. Meanwhile, both Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, have reached Delhi which implies that the preparations for government formation are in full swing.
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