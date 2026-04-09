ETV Bharat / state

'Will Resign In Three To Four Days', Says Nitish Kumar

New Delhi/Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he will resign in the next three or four days to pave for his successor.

Nitish, who is in New Delhi, will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday. Talking to reporters, he said, "I will resign in the next three to four days and work here (New Delhi)." He said, "I have done a lot of work for Bihar and now will stay and work in the national capital."

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha clarified that the process of forming a new government in Bihar will start after April 13.