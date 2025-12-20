ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Mother-In-Law Passes Away At 90

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mother-in-law Vidyavati Devi passed away on Friday evening at the age of 90.

Vidyavati Devi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) since long for treatment of age-related ailments. The Chief Minister's in-laws reside in PC Colony at Kankarbagh in Patna.

As per reports, Nitish frequently used to visit her mother-in-law to inquire about her well-being. His father-in-law Krishnanandan Sinha had passed away seven years back.

Nitish and his son, Nishant visited Bans Ghat in Patna for the funeral of Vidyavati Devi. They were accompanied by Bihar's Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary and several JD (U) leaders.