Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Mother-In-Law Passes Away At 90
Vidyavati Devi had been ailing for quite some time and had been admitted to IGIMS, Patna.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mother-in-law Vidyavati Devi passed away on Friday evening at the age of 90.
Vidyavati Devi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) since long for treatment of age-related ailments. The Chief Minister's in-laws reside in PC Colony at Kankarbagh in Patna.
As per reports, Nitish frequently used to visit her mother-in-law to inquire about her well-being. His father-in-law Krishnanandan Sinha had passed away seven years back.
Nitish and his son, Nishant visited Bans Ghat in Patna for the funeral of Vidyavati Devi. They were accompanied by Bihar's Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary and several JD (U) leaders.
Nishant, in an emotional post on Facebook said, "She was not only a grandmother, but also a loving shadow whose stories, affection, and smile will always remain in my heart. "You (Vidyavati Devi) taught me the lessons of love and goodness. I promise I will never forget your teachings. Wherever you are, be happy and bless us. May God rest her soul in His feet. Humble tributes... Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti".
Nishant, visited IGIMS almost every evening to enquire about his grandmother’s health and spend time with her. Within the family, she was remembered as a gentle and simple woman who valued family traditions and lived a quiet life away from public attention.
The Chief Minister's wife, Manju Sinha, was a teacher and passed away in 2007. As per reports, Nishant is close to his maternal grandparents and had lived with them for a long time.
