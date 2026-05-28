Nitish Meets Bihar Dy CM, Inquires About State Govt's Functioning
Nitish, who recently moved to the Rajya Sabha, asked Vijay Chaudhary to meet him and tell him how the state government is running.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar on Thursday met the state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary at the latter's residence.
Nitish, who recently moved to the Rajya Sabha, asked Chaudhary to meet him and tell him how the state government is running. Even as Chaudhary assured Nitish everything is fine, the latter insisted on being given a complete report of the working of the government. Nitish then met JD (U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and arrived at his party's office where he spent around 15 minutes meeting several workers and leaders.
On Nitish's request for a report on the government's performance, political expert Bholanath said the former CM is concerned about the progress made over the last 20 years. "As a leader of the NDA, he is also trying to send out a message. One can certainly get information on the government's performance from ministers. There's nothing wrong with that', he said.
Nitish has vacated the Chief Minister's residence and now stays at 7 Circular Road in Patna. He remains active and has been visiting districts of the state gathering information on welfare and development projects implemented by the government.
BJP spokesperson Dr Ramsagar Singh said, "Nitish Kumar is also the national president of the JD (U). He has been assuring party leaders and workers that the government is functioning properly."
Nitish took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in Delhi on April 10. Vice-President and the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament, CP Radhakrishnan, administered it to him.
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