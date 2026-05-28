ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Meets Bihar Dy CM, Inquires About State Govt's Functioning

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar on Thursday met the state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary at the latter's residence.

Nitish, who recently moved to the Rajya Sabha, asked Chaudhary to meet him and tell him how the state government is running. Even as Chaudhary assured Nitish everything is fine, the latter insisted on being given a complete report of the working of the government. Nitish then met JD (U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and arrived at his party's office where he spent around 15 minutes meeting several workers and leaders.

On Nitish's request for a report on the government's performance, political expert Bholanath said the former CM is concerned about the progress made over the last 20 years. "As a leader of the NDA, he is also trying to send out a message. One can certainly get information on the government's performance from ministers. There's nothing wrong with that', he said.