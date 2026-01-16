ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Launches 'Samridhi' Yatra From West Chamaparan

Bettiah: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched 'Sammridhi Yatra', his first state-wide tour after returning to power with a thumping majority.

The yatra was launched in remote West Champaran district from where Kumar has commenced most of the yatras in his over two-decade tenure. Kumar was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Dilip Jaiswal.

Addressing the gathering the CM said, "We have been working for the upliftment of women in the state since 2005, when we came to power. We introduced a 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayat and municipal elections for the first time in the country. We implemented a 35 per cent reservation for women in police."