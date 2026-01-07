ETV Bharat / state

Niqab Row: Dr Nusrat Parveen Joins Duty 23 Days After Incident

Patna: Dr Nusrat Parveen, the Ayush doctor whose niqab was pulled down by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, joined her duty on Wednesday, 23 days after the incident.

Dr Parveen reported directly to the department instead of the civil surgeon’s office in Patna, completing her joining formalities on the last day of the extended deadline. She was originally asked to report for duty on December 20, but the state government extended the joining date first to December 31 and then to January 7 when she did not report to duty.

Parveen was expected to report to the office of the Patna civil surgeon and then join her duty at Sabalpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Patna Sadar sub-division.