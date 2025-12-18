'Niqab' Controversy: Nitish Cornered Yet Gets Support From Own Party, BJP
Bihar's Ministers and BJP leaders said the Chief Minister should not be judged by this single incident.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
Patna: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted yet another controversy by trying to pull the 'niqab' of a lady doctor while handing over the appointment letter for a government job, the Opposition came down on him stating such incidents cannot be overlooked. However, his party, Janata Dal (United) defended Nitish stating he should not be judged by a single incident.
"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ensured education, security, and respect for Muslim women in Bihar. He should be judged on his work, not on any isolated incident," said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Spokesperson, JD (U)
Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan also came to Nitish's defence. He said the Chief Minister is probably older than the young lady doctor's father. "He also has a daughter, and I can feel the fatherly affection with which the Chief Minister acted," he said. "The CM only wanted to show that girls from minority communities are also progressing in Bihar," Khan said.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "It may have happened accidentally. He (Nitish) might have thought she was his daughter and wondered why she needed to wear a 'niqab' if she was going to work. His intentions were not bad. This should not be seen through the lens of religion." According to local media, after the incident the lady doctor Nusrat Parveen has now decided not to join the government job.
As per reports, Nusrat, has left for Kolkata to be with her family. Sources indicate Health Department officials were summoned to the Chief Minister's residence and asked to persuade Nusrat to join the service.
#WATCH | दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के एक मुस्लिम महिला का हिजाब हटाने की कोशिश करने वाले वायरल वीडियो पर कहा, " नीतीश कुमार ने कुछ भी गलत नहीं किया। अगर वे नियुक्ति पत्र बांट रहे थे, तो क्या कोई हिजाब पहनकर नियुक्ति पत्र लेगा?... आजकल… pic.twitter.com/dLUBXYmA4R— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 18, 2025
Meanwhile, Bihar DGP reviewed the Chief Minister's security with senior officials. Given the protests and threats following the incident, instructions have been issued to further tighten the Chief Minister's security.
The incident has been sparking significant reactions in other states. Leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to Maharashtra are expressing their opinions on the incident which doesn't appear to have had much impact in Bihar.
While the RJD has cited Nitish's health, the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently touted his development work, calling his 20 years as Chief Minister as 'golden era' for Bihar. Meanwhile, a Pakistani man threatened Nitish after the incident following which a case was filed with Bihar's Economic Offences Unit.
Having learnt a lesson from the incident, the Bihar government has now decided that whenever appointment letters are distributed, the Chief Minister will only symbolically hand them out to three candidates, with officials distributing the remaining ones.
#WATCH | दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतन राम मांझी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार द्वारा एक मुस्लिम महिला के चेहरे से हिजाब हटाने पर कहा, " ...एक्सीडेंटली ऐसा हुआ होगा। बेटी समझकर उन्होंने ऐसी चीज की होगी कि काम करने जा रहे हो तो हिजाब लगाने की क्या जरूरत है। उनका इरादा खराब नहीं था। इसे… pic.twitter.com/cH5TqHAkpf— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 18, 2025
Political expert Kumar Raghavendra said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a very simple and composed personality. "He has remained principled in politics. Nitish has not faced any such allegations in the last 45 years of his political career," he said.
"If he (Nitish Kumar) asks a doctor to show his/her face, it shouldn't be taken seriously. A doctor wishing to join government service should uncover her face. This is the process. The authorities should have paid attention to this," he said.
यह क्या हो गया है नीतीश जी को?— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 15, 2025
मानसिक स्थिति बिल्कुल ही अब दयनीय स्थिति में पहुंच चुकी है या नीतीश बाबू अब 100% संघी हो चुके हैं?@yadavtejashwi #RJD #bihar #TejashwiYadav pic.twitter.com/vRyqUaKhwm
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, responding to the viral video of the Chief Minister attempting to remove Nusrat's 'niqab', said, "Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong. These days, it has become a norm to link everything to Islam."
As if the controversy was not enough, Dr Sanjay Nishad, National President of the Nishad Party and Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, said on a private channel, "Why is there so much uproar over the incident. What would have happened if he had touched her somewhere else. He (Nitish) is also a human being."
Mohammad Raju Nayyar, State General Secretary of the Bihar State Minority Front, filed a complaint against Nitish and Nishad in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Muzaffarpur on Thursday.
"This alleged incident has hurt the sentiments of women and they feel humiliated. Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad supported the Chief Minister's actions through his statement, which hurt me," said Nayyar. "The complaint has been accepted in the CJM court, and the court has set January 3 for the next hearing," said Nayyar's lawyer, Suraj Kumar.
Nitish has faced such bizarre allegations earlier as well. On March 19, in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish pointed to Tejashwi Yadav and asked why he hadn't shaved. On June 5, during an event in Darbhanga, Nitish paused his speech to look for District Magistrate Kaushal Kishore on the stage, a gesture that sparked laughter among the audience.
On May 26, while distributing appointment letters at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Institute in Patna, Nitish made odd gestures and performed some unusual actions. On March 20, during the Sepak Takraw World Cup, Nitish abruptly left the stage just before the national anthem. Opposition leaders accused him of disrespecting the national anthem.
On August 21, at the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Madrasa Education Board, when he was presented with a traditional cap, he refused it and eventually placed it on the head of a colleague. On October 2, during the Muzaffarpur election campaign, Nitish attempted to garland BJP candidate Rama Nishad.
On October 5, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish could be seen saying "Namaste" for approximately 38 seconds. On December 13, after congratulating the new Speaker Prem Kumar during the Bihar Assembly Speaker election, Nitish jokingly told Tejashwi Yadav, "Hey, stand up, brother!" prompting all the MLAs to stand up.
