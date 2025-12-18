ETV Bharat / state

'Niqab' Controversy: Nitish Cornered Yet Gets Support From Own Party, BJP

Patna: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted yet another controversy by trying to pull the 'niqab' of a lady doctor while handing over the appointment letter for a government job, the Opposition came down on him stating such incidents cannot be overlooked. However, his party, Janata Dal (United) defended Nitish stating he should not be judged by a single incident.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ensured education, security, and respect for Muslim women in Bihar. He should be judged on his work, not on any isolated incident," said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Spokesperson, JD (U)

Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan also came to Nitish's defence. He said the Chief Minister is probably older than the young lady doctor's father. "He also has a daughter, and I can feel the fatherly affection with which the Chief Minister acted," he said. "The CM only wanted to show that girls from minority communities are also progressing in Bihar," Khan said.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "It may have happened accidentally. He (Nitish) might have thought she was his daughter and wondered why she needed to wear a 'niqab' if she was going to work. His intentions were not bad. This should not be seen through the lens of religion." According to local media, after the incident the lady doctor Nusrat Parveen has now decided not to join the government job.

As per reports, Nusrat, has left for Kolkata to be with her family. Sources indicate Health Department officials were summoned to the Chief Minister's residence and asked to persuade Nusrat to join the service.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP reviewed the Chief Minister's security with senior officials. Given the protests and threats following the incident, instructions have been issued to further tighten the Chief Minister's security.

The incident has been sparking significant reactions in other states. Leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to Maharashtra are expressing their opinions on the incident which doesn't appear to have had much impact in Bihar.

While the RJD has cited Nitish's health, the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently touted his development work, calling his 20 years as Chief Minister as 'golden era' for Bihar. Meanwhile, a Pakistani man threatened Nitish after the incident following which a case was filed with Bihar's Economic Offences Unit.

Having learnt a lesson from the incident, the Bihar government has now decided that whenever appointment letters are distributed, the Chief Minister will only symbolically hand them out to three candidates, with officials distributing the remaining ones.