Nitish Kumar Gives A Dressing Down To Opposition In The Bihar Legislative Assembly

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who does not speak often in the Bihar legislature, gave a dressing down to the Opposition legislators for creating a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Though his words slipped a bit in between, he kept up the tempo, following which the MLAs on target rushed to the well and chanted slogans against the government.

"Do not speak uselessly. I keep sitting and listening to you all. Is this the way (to behave)? You all are so less in numbers. You all have become so less. How many people are with you? We are 2002 (he meant 202 National Democratic Alliance MLAs). How many are with you? Just keep quiet and sit down," Nitish said

The Chief Minister lost his cool as the Opposition did not calm down and started shouting from their seats. "What you all are doing is not good. Did your government ever do any work? You all did nothing. We did everything. Our government worked so much and did such good work. Nobody used to venture out of his house after evening," Nitish said.

The Opposition members rushed to the well of the House and raised vociferous slogans against the government, alleging that it was attacking and destroying democracy. They asserted that the government was relying on batons and bullets, and it would not be allowed to function.

Earlier, the Opposition, at the beginning of the Question Hour, had brought up the issue of the alleged lathicharge on 'chowkidars' and 'dafadars' (village guards) in Patna on Monday while protesting against the state government's decision to change their existing recruitment method that has continued since the British era. Under it the jobs are handed from one generation to another in the same family.