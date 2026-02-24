Nitish Kumar Gives A Dressing Down To Opposition In The Bihar Legislative Assembly
By Dev Raj
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who does not speak often in the Bihar legislature, gave a dressing down to the Opposition legislators for creating a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Though his words slipped a bit in between, he kept up the tempo, following which the MLAs on target rushed to the well and chanted slogans against the government.
"Do not speak uselessly. I keep sitting and listening to you all. Is this the way (to behave)? You all are so less in numbers. You all have become so less. How many people are with you? We are 2002 (he meant 202 National Democratic Alliance MLAs). How many are with you? Just keep quiet and sit down," Nitish said
The Chief Minister lost his cool as the Opposition did not calm down and started shouting from their seats. "What you all are doing is not good. Did your government ever do any work? You all did nothing. We did everything. Our government worked so much and did such good work. Nobody used to venture out of his house after evening," Nitish said.
The Opposition members rushed to the well of the House and raised vociferous slogans against the government, alleging that it was attacking and destroying democracy. They asserted that the government was relying on batons and bullets, and it would not be allowed to function.
Earlier, the Opposition, at the beginning of the Question Hour, had brought up the issue of the alleged lathicharge on 'chowkidars' and 'dafadars' (village guards) in Patna on Monday while protesting against the state government's decision to change their existing recruitment method that has continued since the British era. Under it the jobs are handed from one generation to another in the same family.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Kumar Sarvajit was the one who highlighted the issue of the alleged use of force against the chowkidars and dafadars. "They were just agitating for their demands, but were thrashed barbarically. Don't they have the democratic right to protest? To top it those who beat them were from the police," Sarvajit said.
Meanwhile, the ruckus continued, and the entreaties of Assembly speaker Prem Kumar fell on deaf ears. The commotion hindered the queries put by the MLAs to be taken during the Question Hour. Seeing the situation, Water Resources Department (WRD) minister and senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary sought the Chair's permission to reply on behalf of the government.
"The people have the right to protest peacefully, but they cannot disrupt public life, or indulge in violence and arson. Chief minister Nitish Kumar's government has taken historic decisions for the welfare of chowkidars and dafadars and made vast improvements in their service conditions," Choudhary said. The WRD minister asked the Opposition not to shed crocodile tears for the chowkidars and dafadars.
Meanwhile, Nitish prodded state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav to speak something on the issue at which the latter said that the government was willing to listen to the demands of the chowkidars and dafadars. "We are ready to meet a four or five-member delegation of them and will consider their demands sympathetically," Yadav said. The brouhaha subsided following the minister's assurance, and the Question Hour began to mark the start of the proceedings of the House.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA Raju Tiwari also spoke on the issue and pointed out that his leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan has met the chief minister several times on the issue. "We request the government to retain the recruitment policy of chowkidars and dafadars that has prevailed since yore," Tiwari said. A majority of chowkidars and dafadars hail from the Paswan caste, which is considered sympathetic to the LJP(R) in elections.
