Nitish Kumar Elected Unopposed As Janata Dal United President
Kumar is currently in Delhi after being elected to the Upper House recently.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has been elected unopposed as the party president, JD(U) announced on Tuesday.
A press conference announcing the decision officially will be held at 2:30 PM at the party office in Delhi."After the time for withdrawal of nomination, since the nomination of only Shri Nitish Kumar is remaining with the Returning Officer, the Returning Officer, Shri Aneel Prasad Hegde (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha), will be issuing the certificate of election of Shri Nitish Kumar today at 2:30 PM," the party said in a statement.
Party Working President and Rajya Sabha (Leader of Parliamentary Party) Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, and other senior party leaders will be present on the occasion.
The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected to the Upper House recently. JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development, noting that the move follows a collective request from party members to see the veteran leader remain at the helm of the organisation.
Jha, while talking to the reporters, said on March 19, "We have filed a nomination on behalf of Nitish Kumar for him to become the National President (of the party)..The last day of nomination is 22 March..."
Ram Nath Thakur said, "Nitish Kumar is our guardian and a senior leader of the party... Workers wished for his nomination. He will contribute to the party as well as keep an eye on the progress of Bihar."
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