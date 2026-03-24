ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Kumar Elected Unopposed As Janata Dal United President

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has been elected unopposed as the party president, JD(U) announced on Tuesday.

A press conference announcing the decision officially will be held at 2:30 PM at the party office in Delhi."After the time for withdrawal of nomination, since the nomination of only Shri Nitish Kumar is remaining with the Returning Officer, the Returning Officer, Shri Aneel Prasad Hegde (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha), will be issuing the certificate of election of Shri Nitish Kumar today at 2:30 PM," the party said in a statement.

Party Working President and Rajya Sabha (Leader of Parliamentary Party) Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, and other senior party leaders will be present on the occasion.