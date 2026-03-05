ETV Bharat / state

'Traitors Conspired Against Him': Nitish's Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Consternation Among JDU Workers

Several JD(U) supporters assembled outside Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna today, appealing to him to take back his decision to go to Rajya Sabha. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Tempers ran high, tears flowed, and slogans of protest rent the air outside chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official 1 Aney Marg residence on the lazy day after Holi celebrations on Thursday as people, especially Janata Dal United (JDU) supporters, assembled there in shock and disbelief.

They squatted at the entrance of Nitish’s residence to express their support and ask him to take back his decision to quit the chief minister’s post and go to the Rajya Sabha. They shouted slogans against "traitors" in the JDU, as well as senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nitish would file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and Amit Shah, who arrived in Patna in the afternoon, will accompany him.

The crowd would have been larger, but for the police and district administration cordoning off all roads leading to the chief minister’s residence and stopping the common people. A sizeable number of police personnel were deployed at all important crossroads, roundabouts and turnings to check any untoward incident or law and order situation.

The sentiments flared further as Nitish wrote about his wish to go to the Upper House of the Parliament and professed full support to the new government that would be formed. People remembered the work done by him took refuge in various conspiracy theories.

Waiving a flag of JDU, Amit Singh of Sheikhpura locality in the state capital said, "We are here to protest the change in the government. Nitish has done so much for Bihar. Influenced by his work, I left my job as a software engineer in Pune and returned to Patna to run a business. He should take back his decision to go to the Rajya Saba."

Several members of the Yuva JDU (youth wing of the JDU) had arrived from Gaya district with the hope that their presence would make Nitish reconsider his decision.