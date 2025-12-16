ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Comes Up With Seven Resolves 3.0 To Place Bihar Among Developed States

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came up with his ‘Seven Resolves for a developed Bihar – III' on Tuesday to ensure all-round progress of the state and place it among the developed states of the country in the next five years. A cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish gave its nod to the seven resolves, following which the process of their implementation will begin in the five-year period between 2025 and 2030.

They are based on the joint programme having the theme of 'development with justice' of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and come in the wake of the formation of the new government post the Assembly elections held in November 2025.

Nitish Kumar also talked about it in a long post on a social media platform X, reminding people that his government has ensured the rule of law in the state and has been working continuously for the past 20 years for the development of all regions and sections of the society ever since it came to power on November 24, 2005.

"I am happy to inform that we have decided to implement the seven resolves-III for the inclusion of Bihar in the category of the most developed states, after achieving the targets enumerated in the seven resolves – I (2015 – 2020) and II (2020 – 2025), which were a part of the programmes of good governance," Nitish said.

The Chief Minister mentioned seven new resolves for the uplift of the state and its people. They are as follows:

1. Double Employment - Double Income

Its objective is to double the average per capita income of the state, for which several programmes and schemes have been implemented. We are providing Rs 10,000 to the women of the state for self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY). The beneficiaries of this scheme would be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to take ahead their employment.

"We had also conducted a socio-economic survey along with the caste-based census in 2023, in which 94 lakh poor families were identified. They will be covered under employment schemes on priority, and additional financial assistance would be provided as needed. Local markets would be developed for the sale of Bihar's products. The target has been set to create jobs and employment opportunities for 1 crore youths over the next five years. A separate department of youth, employment and skill development has already been created for this," Nitish said.

2. Prosperous Industry - Empowered Bihar

Three high-level committees headed by the Chief Secretary have been constituted for the rapid industrial development in the state. The main objectives of forming these committees are to convert Bihar into a new tech hub of eastern India, to develop it as a world-class workplace, and to encourage the state's established entrepreneurs and talented youths to set up industries here.

"Industrial areas are being developed in all districts of the state to set up industries. We have set a target to attract private investments worth at least Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five years. A new directorate of micro, small and medium industries (MSME) has been established under the industry department, and a new Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation has been formed to promote industrial development in the state. We have decided to restart nine closed sugar mills in a phased manner and establish 25 new sugar mills," Nitish said.

3. Progress in Agriculture - Prosperity of the State

The implementation of the fourth agriculture roadmap (2024 – 2029), brought to increase the income of farmers, would be expedited.