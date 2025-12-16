Nitish Comes Up With Seven Resolves 3.0 To Place Bihar Among Developed States
The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, gave its nod to the seven resolves.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came up with his ‘Seven Resolves for a developed Bihar – III' on Tuesday to ensure all-round progress of the state and place it among the developed states of the country in the next five years. A cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish gave its nod to the seven resolves, following which the process of their implementation will begin in the five-year period between 2025 and 2030.
They are based on the joint programme having the theme of 'development with justice' of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and come in the wake of the formation of the new government post the Assembly elections held in November 2025.
Nitish Kumar also talked about it in a long post on a social media platform X, reminding people that his government has ensured the rule of law in the state and has been working continuously for the past 20 years for the development of all regions and sections of the society ever since it came to power on November 24, 2005.
24 नवम्बर 2005 को जब से हमलोगों की सरकार बनी, तब से राज्य में कानून का राज है और लगातार 20 वर्षों से सभी क्षेत्रों और सभी वर्गों के विकास के लिए काम किया गया है। मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि राज्य में सुशासन के कार्यक्रमों के अन्तर्गत सात निश्चय (2015-2020) और सात निश्चय-2…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 16, 2025
"I am happy to inform that we have decided to implement the seven resolves-III for the inclusion of Bihar in the category of the most developed states, after achieving the targets enumerated in the seven resolves – I (2015 – 2020) and II (2020 – 2025), which were a part of the programmes of good governance," Nitish said.
The Chief Minister mentioned seven new resolves for the uplift of the state and its people. They are as follows:
1. Double Employment - Double Income
Its objective is to double the average per capita income of the state, for which several programmes and schemes have been implemented. We are providing Rs 10,000 to the women of the state for self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY). The beneficiaries of this scheme would be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to take ahead their employment.
"We had also conducted a socio-economic survey along with the caste-based census in 2023, in which 94 lakh poor families were identified. They will be covered under employment schemes on priority, and additional financial assistance would be provided as needed. Local markets would be developed for the sale of Bihar's products. The target has been set to create jobs and employment opportunities for 1 crore youths over the next five years. A separate department of youth, employment and skill development has already been created for this," Nitish said.
2. Prosperous Industry - Empowered Bihar
Three high-level committees headed by the Chief Secretary have been constituted for the rapid industrial development in the state. The main objectives of forming these committees are to convert Bihar into a new tech hub of eastern India, to develop it as a world-class workplace, and to encourage the state's established entrepreneurs and talented youths to set up industries here.
"Industrial areas are being developed in all districts of the state to set up industries. We have set a target to attract private investments worth at least Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five years. A new directorate of micro, small and medium industries (MSME) has been established under the industry department, and a new Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation has been formed to promote industrial development in the state. We have decided to restart nine closed sugar mills in a phased manner and establish 25 new sugar mills," Nitish said.
3. Progress in Agriculture - Prosperity of the State
The implementation of the fourth agriculture roadmap (2024 – 2029), brought to increase the income of farmers, would be expedited.
"Additionally, a roadmap to promote makhana (fox nut) production and processing would be formed, special emphasis would be given to dairying and fisheries. Milk producers’ cooperative societies would be formed in every village, while 'Sudha' (a popular brand name for milk and dairy products sold by the Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation or COMFED) sales centres would be opened in every panchayat. We will also provide irrigation water to every farm in the state," Nitish added.
4. Advanced Education - Bright Future
A separate department of higher education has been formed in the state under this. Now, the old and prestigious educational institutions of the state will be developed as centres of excellence, and a new education city would be established.
5. Accessible Health - Safe Life
Nitish Kumar asserted that the community health centres (CHCs) in the blocks would be developed into speciality hospitals, while the district hospitals would be upgraded to super speciality hospitals. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) would be encouraged to provide better education and treatment in the new medical colleges and hospitals across the state.
"A policy would be introduced to provide separate incentives for doctors to ensure better medical facilities in remote rural areas and to ban the private practice of government doctors," Nitish informed.
6. Strong Foundation - Modern Expansion
Under this, the urban areas in the state would be expanded, while civic amenities would be strengthened."Along with this, new modern planned cities would be developed, and affordable housing would be provided for the urban poor. Five new expressways would be constructed for easy connectivity with the cities, rural roads would be widened in a phased manner into two-lane roads. Additionally, the basic infrastructure related to electricity would be strengthened, and the use of solar energy would be promoted by installing solar panels on the rooftops of the houses of willing individuals," Nitish said.
Nitish Kumar asserted that the tourist spots in the state would be developed into national and international tourism destinations. All types of facilities for tourists would be developed in the circuits connecting these tourist destinations.
In addition to the above steps, the Bihar government would construct film cities at important locations across the state to facilitate the shooting of movies in Hindi and regional languages. Centres of excellence in sports would be established in all 38 districts of the state, and a world-class sports city would also be created in Patna. Nitish added that more national and international sports events would be organised in the state.
7. Respect for All - Easy Life
The seventh and final resolve focuses on work to make the lives of everybody in the state easier with the help of the latest technology, innovation, and 'sensitive' good governance.
"I am fully confident that the implementation of the seven resolves programmes will help fulfil the resolve of a developed Bihar, and the state will get included in the category of the most developed states," Nitish added.
Furthermore, the 430 sanctioned schemes related to the ‘Pragati Yatra’ (Progress Tour) of Nitish in December 2024 and January 2025, as well as, the pending works of the seven resolves – II would be rapidly completed.
The seven resolves – I and II implemented by the Nitish government between 2015 and 2025 pertained to the financial uplift of the youths, empowerment of women through rights and reservation, electricity for all household, tap water for all, pucca lanes and drains to all houses, toilets, employment opportunities, irrigation for all agriculture farms, clean and prosperous villages, clean and developed cities, easy connectivity, and health facilities for all.
