Nitish Hijab Row: Women In Kolkata Hold Massive Torch Rally, Question Centre's Silence

Kolkata: Social media protests over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial act of allegedly pulling a Muslim woman's hijab spilled into the streets of Kolkata as women held a massive torch rally here on Thursday.

Women from all faiths marched from Park Circus to Gariahat, holding 'mashals' and placards saying 'Mera Hijab Meri Pasand' while raising slogans of 'Hath Hatao'. The rally conveyed the message that be it a saree or a hijab, no man has the right to play with a woman's clothing and dignity. Also, the rally highlighted that religions may differ but dignity remains the same.

Priyadarshini, daughter of Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, said, "Dishonouring a woman means dishonouring India and this cannot be accepted in any way. When I first saw the video on social media, I thought it must be AI-generated because it is beyond my imagination that a Chief Minister, a man, could have a mentality such that he is pulling down a woman's veil on a stage."

Priyadarshini also questioned the silence of the Central government on this incident saying, "We see there is no response from the Central government on this issue till now but in neighbouring states, women's clothing is often mocked. If those who came to power by winning people's votes have this mentality, it is very scary."