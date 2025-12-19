Nitish Hijab Row: Women In Kolkata Hold Massive Torch Rally, Question Centre's Silence
At an event to distribute job letters to doctors on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar was seen speaking to a doctor and then pulling down her veil.
Kolkata: Social media protests over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial act of allegedly pulling a Muslim woman's hijab spilled into the streets of Kolkata as women held a massive torch rally here on Thursday.
Women from all faiths marched from Park Circus to Gariahat, holding 'mashals' and placards saying 'Mera Hijab Meri Pasand' while raising slogans of 'Hath Hatao'. The rally conveyed the message that be it a saree or a hijab, no man has the right to play with a woman's clothing and dignity. Also, the rally highlighted that religions may differ but dignity remains the same.
Priyadarshini, daughter of Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, said, "Dishonouring a woman means dishonouring India and this cannot be accepted in any way. When I first saw the video on social media, I thought it must be AI-generated because it is beyond my imagination that a Chief Minister, a man, could have a mentality such that he is pulling down a woman's veil on a stage."
Priyadarshini also questioned the silence of the Central government on this incident saying, "We see there is no response from the Central government on this issue till now but in neighbouring states, women's clothing is often mocked. If those who came to power by winning people's votes have this mentality, it is very scary."
She further said, "Bengal believes in women power. If someone pulls our dupatta or salwar kameez tomorrow, will we remain silent? Society has changed. If you can't respect a girl, she knows how to snatch away her respect."
"I'm angry, I'm infuriated, I'm ashamed. From saree to hijab, respect is universal," she added.
Several women, regardless of caste or religion, joined the rally. Local councilor Rubina Naz, was also present here.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim responded to the Nitish Kumar hijab row saying, "Heaven is for the honest, hell is for the dishonest. Insulting those we are proud of, is an insult to India."
Earlier on Tuesday, attending an event to distribute job letters to around 1,200 AYUSH doctors, Bihar CM was initially seen speaking to a doctor, who had a vein on her face. Then, Kumar was seen pulling down her veil while Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary tried to stop him.
The incident triggered criticism from Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress while the Janata Dal (United) defended the CM saying he just wanted the society to see the face of a successful candidate.
