ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Creates Three New Govt Departments For Job Impetus In Bihar

File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who launched three new departments in the Bihar Government. ( PTI )

Patna: Bihar will get three new government departments, a marketing corporation, and a directorate to fulfil the objective of providing one crore jobs over the next five years. The move expresses the seriousness of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards fulfilling the promise made in the run-up to the recently held Assembly elections.

The new departments will cater to the youths, employment, skill development, and higher education and help with intensive monitoring of the employment target of the newly-formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The new portfolios would be called the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department, and the Civil Aviation Department.

One of them will also oversee the burgeoning civil aviation sector in the state, with new airports in the offing, expansion of air travel and a jump in the number of passengers.

“We have fixed the target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years (2025-30). It is necessary to provide skill development training, as well as quality higher and technical education, to the maximum number of youths. Additionally, intensive monitoring of the achievement of the aim is required,” Nitish said in a post on social media platform X on Friday afternoon.

“I have given directions (to the officials) to create three separate departments – youth, employment and skill development department, higher education department, and civil aviation department. The creation of these departments will be very helpful in providing jobs and employment to more and more youths,” Nitish added.

The tweet came after the ongoing five-day Legislative Assembly session was adjourned sine die after fulfilling the oath obligations of the newly-elected MLAs, the governor’s address of a joint sitting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council, and the passage of the second supplementary budget of Rs 91,717 crore.

The chief minister pointed out that a decision has been taken to provide entrepreneurial opportunities and work for a large number of youths through the youth, employment and skill development department, as well as various projects.