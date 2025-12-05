Nitish Creates Three New Govt Departments For Job Impetus In Bihar
The new portfolios would be called the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department, and the Civil Aviation Department.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 5, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Patna: Bihar will get three new government departments, a marketing corporation, and a directorate to fulfil the objective of providing one crore jobs over the next five years. The move expresses the seriousness of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards fulfilling the promise made in the run-up to the recently held Assembly elections.
The new departments will cater to the youths, employment, skill development, and higher education and help with intensive monitoring of the employment target of the newly-formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
One of them will also oversee the burgeoning civil aviation sector in the state, with new airports in the offing, expansion of air travel and a jump in the number of passengers.
“We have fixed the target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years (2025-30). It is necessary to provide skill development training, as well as quality higher and technical education, to the maximum number of youths. Additionally, intensive monitoring of the achievement of the aim is required,” Nitish said in a post on social media platform X on Friday afternoon.
“I have given directions (to the officials) to create three separate departments – youth, employment and skill development department, higher education department, and civil aviation department. The creation of these departments will be very helpful in providing jobs and employment to more and more youths,” Nitish added.
The tweet came after the ongoing five-day Legislative Assembly session was adjourned sine die after fulfilling the oath obligations of the newly-elected MLAs, the governor’s address of a joint sitting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council, and the passage of the second supplementary budget of Rs 91,717 crore.
The chief minister pointed out that a decision has been taken to provide entrepreneurial opportunities and work for a large number of youths through the youth, employment and skill development department, as well as various projects.
“The creation of the higher education department is aimed at bringing qualitative improvement in it, encouraging research and innovation, developing technical and commercial education, and providing quality vocational tutoring to youths from all sections of the society,” Nitish said.
Writing further in his post, the chief minister pointed out that several new airports are being constructed across the state, and the construction of many more is proposed under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik or common citizen of the country will fly) scheme.
“A separate civil aviation department will expedite these, increase the industrial environment, create more employment opportunities, and help export products manufactured in the state,” Nitish added.
Right now, there are functional airports at Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnea, while greenfield airports are being planned at Birpur (Supaul), Munger, Valmikinagar (West Champaran), Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and Bhagalpur.
The chief minister also revealed that the government has decided to create the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation, which will help attain the aim of providing government jobs and employment to the youth with ease. It will help expand the reach of agriculture, handicrafts, animal husbandry, horticulture, rural crafts, and small and cottage industry products.
A micro, small and medium enterprise directorate will also be created. A mega skill centre would be established in every district.
“We are continuously working for a better future for the youth. The state government is determined to provide government jobs and employment to the maximum number of youths. We have resolved to make the youths of Bihar skilled, self-dependent, provide them with new employment opportunities, and secure their future,” Nitish added.