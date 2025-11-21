Nitish Distributes Portfolios, Loses Home To BJP
By Dev Raj
Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST|
Updated : November 21, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested control of the all-important Home Department from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he distributed portfolios among the 26 ministers in the new government on Friday. His Janata Dal United (JDU) got the Finance Department in return, which was previously with the saffron party.
Nitish has kept general administration, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election and all other departments not allocated to anybody as of now.
Nitish loses ‘Home’
Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary has been given the Home Department which includes the police, state intelligence, law and order and security. Nitish had kept the department with himself since he became the chief minister for the first time in 2005.
The move not only shows that the saffron party, which happens to be the largest party with 89 MLAs in the 243-member House, has flexed its muscles over Nitish’s JD (U), but also indicates that the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken up the law and order situation in the state as its priority.
Spiralling crime graph in Bihar over the last couple of years has damaged the public perception about Bihar and handed over an opportunity to the Opposition parties to put the state government on the mat. Besides, a better law and order situation is a sine qua non to attract industries, expansion of commercial activities and tourism.
Samrat has been an advocate of tough action against crime. His return as the home minister could ensure several strict measures to improve the safety and security of the people. He is also expected to work to improve the image of the police, which has taken a beating in recent years, as a force infected with severe corruption and indiscipline.
Distribution delay and cabinet meet postponement
The portfolio allocation came after an unprecedented delay of more than 24 hours after the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of 15 states, and several Union ministers. The new NDA government has come to power with a massive mandate of 202 seats in the 243-member House.
बिहार के सभी नवनियुक्त माननीय मंत्रीगण को विभाग आवंटित होने की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं!— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) November 21, 2025
जनसेवा के संकल्प के साथ कार्यभार संभालने वाले सभी माननीय मंत्रीगण आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @NitishKumar जी के नेतृत्व में सुशासन और स्थिरता को… pic.twitter.com/R1dG0mDgEB
Among the allies, the BJP won 89, JDU bagged 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) clinched 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) took five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) grabbed four seats.
The delay indicated that the NDA partners indulged in some hard bargain with Nitish. The first cabinet meeting of the government, which was scheduled on Friday morning, had to be postponed due to it.
Other departments with various NDA partners
Another senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been given revenue and land reforms, as well as, mines and geology departments. Senior leader Mangal Pandey, who was the BJP Bihar president over a decade ago, was given the health and law portfolios.
Among other BJP leaders, present party president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been given the industry department; Nitin Nabin has got road construction and urban development and housing departments; Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav has been made the agriculture minister; Sanjay Kumar Singh ‘Tiger’ will take care of the labour resources department; Arun Shankar Prasad has been given tourism, art, culture and youth portfolios; Narayan Prasad has been given the disaster management department; Rama Nishad is the minister of backward and extremely backward classes department; Lakhedra Kumar Raushan is scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare minister; Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh is information technology and sports minister; while Pramod Kumar is cooperatives and environment minister.
As far as the eight JD (U) ministers are concerned, Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given the finance, energy, commercial taxes, planning and development, and prohibition, excise and registration departments; Vijay Kumar Choudhary will handle the water resources, building construction, parliamentary affairs, information and public relations departments; Sharwan Kumar has got rural development and transport departments; Ashok Choudhary has been allocated the rural works department; Sunil Kumar has got the education portfolio; Madan Sahni will take care of the social welfare department; Leshi Singh has been provided the food and consumer protection portfolio, while Mohammad Zama Khan, who is the only Muslim minister in the cabinet, has been entrusted the minority welfare department.
The two ministers of the LJP (RV) – Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh – have been given the sugarcane industries and public health engineering departments, respectively. Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S) is now the minister of the minor water resources department, while RLM’s Deepak Prakash has been handed over the panchayati raj department.
The quest to balance power
Apart from Nitish, the Bihar cabinet includes 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JDU, two from LJP(R) and one each from HAM(S) and RLM. The state has 45 government departments of which the BJP got 21, JDU has 20, while LJP(R) got two, while HAM(S) and RLM got one each.
A further look at the portfolio allocation among the NDA allies reveals that apart from the home department issue, there has been a conscious effort to balance the power structure. Hence the JDU has got finance, energy, commercial taxes, water resources, education, rural development and rural works – all considered important ones with big budget sizes and projects.
On the other hand, the important departments handed over to the BJP ministers include home, revenue and land reforms, health, mines and geology, agriculture, road construction, environment and urban development and housing departments.
Among the junior allies, the public health engineering department given to the LJP(R) has weight in terms of budget size and extent of work opportunity.
The road ahead
The total size of the cabinet as per the constitutional provisions could be 36 – leaving scope for the induction of nine more ministers. Since the BJP has almost exhausted the formula of one minister for every six MLAs, while the JDU can still easily induct at least six more ministers.
This explains why a couple of JDU ministers like Bijendra and Vijay have got five and four departments, respectively with them. Some of them could be taken away whenever the cabinet is expanded further.
