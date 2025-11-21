ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Distributes Portfolios, Loses Home To BJP

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested control of the all-important Home Department from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he distributed portfolios among the 26 ministers in the new government on Friday. His Janata Dal United (JDU) got the Finance Department in return, which was previously with the saffron party.

Nitish has kept general administration, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election and all other departments not allocated to anybody as of now.

Nitish loses ‘Home’

Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary has been given the Home Department which includes the police, state intelligence, law and order and security. Nitish had kept the department with himself since he became the chief minister for the first time in 2005.

The move not only shows that the saffron party, which happens to be the largest party with 89 MLAs in the 243-member House, has flexed its muscles over Nitish’s JD (U), but also indicates that the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken up the law and order situation in the state as its priority.

Spiralling crime graph in Bihar over the last couple of years has damaged the public perception about Bihar and handed over an opportunity to the Opposition parties to put the state government on the mat. Besides, a better law and order situation is a sine qua non to attract industries, expansion of commercial activities and tourism.

Samrat has been an advocate of tough action against crime. His return as the home minister could ensure several strict measures to improve the safety and security of the people. He is also expected to work to improve the image of the police, which has taken a beating in recent years, as a force infected with severe corruption and indiscipline.

Distribution delay and cabinet meet postponement

The portfolio allocation came after an unprecedented delay of more than 24 hours after the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of 15 states, and several Union ministers. The new NDA government has come to power with a massive mandate of 202 seats in the 243-member House.

Among the allies, the BJP won 89, JDU bagged 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) clinched 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) took five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) grabbed four seats.

The delay indicated that the NDA partners indulged in some hard bargain with Nitish. The first cabinet meeting of the government, which was scheduled on Friday morning, had to be postponed due to it.