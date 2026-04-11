ETV Bharat / state

Nitish Begins Shifting Out Of His Official Residence Amid Speculations That He May Resign As CM Next Week

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar started shifting out of his official 1, Aney Marg residence – the place from where he ruled Bihar for around 20 years – on Saturday. The long association turned it virtually into a “centre of power” in the state.

People were seen transferring his personal belongings, furniture, books and other objects to his new abode at 7, Circular Road, which lies at a stone’s throw from his present residence. The residence of former chief ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad is also located on the same stretch.

The move comes a day after Nitish, who also happens to be the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) president, took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. It is in tune with the political developments, indicating that he would soon quit as the chief minister, paving the way for the installation of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.

The shifting of various household goods also followed a two-hour-long meeting of senior JD(U) ministers and leaders, chaired by the chief minister at his residence. Sources said that the upcoming change in the political situation, as well as the party’s participation in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, were discussed on the occasion.

All these developments come amidst speculations that Nitish may resign as the chief minister between April 13 and 15, and the BJP will choose his successor around the same time. His son Nishant Kumar, who joined the JD(U) a month ago, is expected to be a deputy chief minister in the new government.

However, the 7 Circular Road bungalow has been allotted to the chief minister for the past 12 years. It served as his residence when he quit as the chief minister in May 2014, following the party’s poor performance in the then Lok Sabha elections.