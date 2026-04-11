Nitish Begins Shifting Out Of His Official Residence Amid Speculations That He May Resign As CM Next Week
The move comes a day after Nitish took oath as a Rajya Sabha member, may resign as the chief minister between April 13 and 15
By Dev Raj
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar started shifting out of his official 1, Aney Marg residence – the place from where he ruled Bihar for around 20 years – on Saturday. The long association turned it virtually into a “centre of power” in the state.
People were seen transferring his personal belongings, furniture, books and other objects to his new abode at 7, Circular Road, which lies at a stone’s throw from his present residence. The residence of former chief ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad is also located on the same stretch.
The move comes a day after Nitish, who also happens to be the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) president, took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. It is in tune with the political developments, indicating that he would soon quit as the chief minister, paving the way for the installation of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.
The shifting of various household goods also followed a two-hour-long meeting of senior JD(U) ministers and leaders, chaired by the chief minister at his residence. Sources said that the upcoming change in the political situation, as well as the party’s participation in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, were discussed on the occasion.
All these developments come amidst speculations that Nitish may resign as the chief minister between April 13 and 15, and the BJP will choose his successor around the same time. His son Nishant Kumar, who joined the JD(U) a month ago, is expected to be a deputy chief minister in the new government.
However, the 7 Circular Road bungalow has been allotted to the chief minister for the past 12 years. It served as his residence when he quit as the chief minister in May 2014, following the party’s poor performance in the then Lok Sabha elections.
Nitish stayed there as a former chief minister for around nine months, while Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who was then with the JD(U), served as the chief minister. Nitish took over again in February 2015 and shifted back to 1, Aney Marg, which is the designated official residence of the chief minister.
“The 7, Circular Road bungalow is allotted to the chief minister, and he (Nitish) has the right to shift any of his belongings there,” state building construction department (BCD) secretary Kumar Ravi told ETV Bharat.
Asked whether Nitish will stay there as an ex-chief minister or any other bungalow would be allotted to him, Ravi said: “He is still the chief minister. There is no change in the situation. It will be premature to say anything at present. We will inform you if there is any change.”
The 7, Circular Road also served as poll consultant (now Jan Suraaj Party leader) Prashant Kishor’s office, while her provided his services to the JD(U) in the 2015 Assembly elections, in which party, as a member of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), returned to power.
Post-2015 Assembly polls, Nitish appointed Kishor as his advisor, having the rank of a cabinet minister. He headed the Bihar Vikas Mission, created to implement the programmes ‘Seven Resolves for a developed Bihar Part – I’, and functioned from the sprawling bungalow.
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