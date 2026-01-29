Nitish Announces Further Assistance Under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', Takes Wind Out Of Opposition's Sails
Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor had given 100 days and six months respectively to the Bihar government to provide further assistance under MMRY.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government has begun the process to provide additional financial help to women, who were given Rs 10,000 each in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year to start a vocation of their own choice.
The scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), had courted much controversy during the polls, with the Opposition alleging that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was doling out money to buy votes.
आप सभी को पता है कि हमलोगों ने राज्य की महिलाओं को सशक्त एवं आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए ‘मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना’ प्रारंभ की है। इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य राज्य की महिलाओं को स्वरोजगार के लिए आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करना है, ताकि प्रत्येक परिवार की एक महिला उद्यमी के रूप में…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 29, 2026
Around 1.56 crore women in rural areas, a majority of whom are Jeevika Didis (members of self-help groups created under Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project), have been given the financial assistance directly into their bank accounts under the scheme that aims to boost employment in the state. The programme also promised to provide further assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh if the ventures or businesses started by the beneficiaries did well.
“I am pleased to inform you that we have started the process to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries selected under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. This amount would be given to them in phases, provided they have utilised the previous amount properly for employment purposes. The entire amount could also be provided in one go if the venture is doing well,” Nitish posted on his X handle.
The CM further stressed that the concerned rural development department has been directed to ensure proper arrangements for the marketing of the goods produced by the MMRY beneficiaries.
“Additionally, these beneficiaries should also be linked to the works of different government departments like making of dresses, Sudha (milk and milk products) sales centres, and Didi Ki Rasoi (kitchens run by Jeevika Didis) and others,” he added.
The Chief Minister also pointed out that the MMRY has provisions to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh after assessing the employment ventures six months from date of their beginning. He added that the remaining applicants (apart from the 1.56 beneficiaries) from the rural and urban areas would also be included in the scheme and Rs 10,000 would be credited to their bank accounts soon.
Nitish asserted that the implementation of the programme will not only empower women but also provide better opportunities of employment to them within the state itself and the people will not have to go to other states for employment under compulsion.
The latest move by the chief minister is also aimed at silencing the criticism and challenges posed by the opposition parties, who were gearing up to launch agitations if the women do not get further assistance under MMRY.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was limited to just 25 seats in the polls to the 243-member Assembly, was the first to assert that it would take to the streets in support of the women if they do not get further financial assistance under MMRY. Its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had given a time of 100 days to the government to fulfill its promises.
Poll consultant–turned–politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also gave six months’ time to the state government on this front and threatened to launch an agitation at the grassroots if the women did not get further money under the scheme.
The threat of agitations by the Opposition parties was seen as a way to revive themselves at a time when they were going through an existential crisis. Nitish, through his move, has snatched away the agenda from them.
Also Read