Nitish Announces Further Assistance Under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', Takes Wind Out Of Opposition's Sails

Patna: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government has begun the process to provide additional financial help to women, who were given Rs 10,000 each in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year to start a vocation of their own choice. The scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), had courted much controversy during the polls, with the Opposition alleging that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was doling out money to buy votes. Around 1.56 crore women in rural areas, a majority of whom are Jeevika Didis (members of self-help groups created under Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project), have been given the financial assistance directly into their bank accounts under the scheme that aims to boost employment in the state. The programme also promised to provide further assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh if the ventures or businesses started by the beneficiaries did well. “I am pleased to inform you that we have started the process to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries selected under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. This amount would be given to them in phases, provided they have utilised the previous amount properly for employment purposes. The entire amount could also be provided in one go if the venture is doing well,” Nitish posted on his X handle. The CM further stressed that the concerned rural development department has been directed to ensure proper arrangements for the marketing of the goods produced by the MMRY beneficiaries.