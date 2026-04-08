ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Nitin Nabin Takes A Jibe: Mamata Banerjee Went To Court To Protect Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Palpigerous: In the wake of the SIR process — which led to the exclusion of nearly 9 million names from the voter list— Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been firing daily salvos against both the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On Wednesday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin hit back at Mamata over this very issue. In a scathing jibe, he remarked that Mamata had approached the courts solely on behalf of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Banerjee had filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the SIR. She was personally present during the hearings and, with the court's permission, even presented her arguments on that day.

It was against this backdrop that Nitin Nabin took a dig at Mamata. He stated, "Mamata Banerjee went to the Supreme Court specifically for the Bangladeshi infiltrators whose names had been struck off the list. Yet, she has failed to deliver justice to the mothers and sisters of this very state (West Bengal) when they have faced atrocities."

Earlier in the day, the BJP held an election rally at Sonapur in Falakata, Alipurduar. Addressing the gathering, Nabin launched a scathing attack on Matata.

"Our West Bengal is currently under an eclipse; no development is taking place, and the state has fallen behind. This government must be ousted. Although they speak of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Soil, and People), everyone can see what is actually happening here. We have all witnessed what transpired in Sandeshkhali and Kamduni," he alleged.