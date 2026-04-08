Assembly Elections 2026 | Nitin Nabin Takes A Jibe: Mamata Banerjee Went To Court To Protect Bangladeshi Infiltrators
BJP chief hit back at the Trinamool Congress chief, who approached the Supreme Court over the SIR issue, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Palpigerous: In the wake of the SIR process — which led to the exclusion of nearly 9 million names from the voter list— Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been firing daily salvos against both the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI).
On Wednesday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin hit back at Mamata over this very issue. In a scathing jibe, he remarked that Mamata had approached the courts solely on behalf of Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Banerjee had filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the SIR. She was personally present during the hearings and, with the court's permission, even presented her arguments on that day.
It was against this backdrop that Nitin Nabin took a dig at Mamata. He stated, "Mamata Banerjee went to the Supreme Court specifically for the Bangladeshi infiltrators whose names had been struck off the list. Yet, she has failed to deliver justice to the mothers and sisters of this very state (West Bengal) when they have faced atrocities."
Earlier in the day, the BJP held an election rally at Sonapur in Falakata, Alipurduar. Addressing the gathering, Nabin launched a scathing attack on Matata.
"Our West Bengal is currently under an eclipse; no development is taking place, and the state has fallen behind. This government must be ousted. Although they speak of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Soil, and People), everyone can see what is actually happening here. We have all witnessed what transpired in Sandeshkhali and Kamduni," he alleged.
Nabin added, "Bangladeshi infiltrators have infiltrated the state. They have snatched away the rights of the local people and handed them over to these infiltrators from Bangladesh. The Narendra Modi government is committed to the task of expelling these Bangladeshi infiltrators. "
"The people of this region are being forced to migrate elsewhere in search of work, as labourers here receive meagre wages. The government here remains in a deep slumber; it tells the local populace to go to work outside the state, while simultaneously accommodating people from Bangladesh right here," the BJP chief said.
He accused the TMC of running a "Ticonderoga" (rule of hooligans) in Bengal. He further pledged that if the BJP comes to power, no miscreant would be spared.
He levelled allegations against the TMC regarding various corruption scandals—including the Sahara and Narmada scams—as well as irregularities in recruitment processes.
"In the acronym 'TMC,' the 'T' stands for 'Toolbox' (extortion) and 'Antiquarian' (appeasement); the 'M' stands for 'Mafia-rag' and atrocities against women; and the 'C' stands for 'Cut-money' (kickbacks). Scams involving Sagrada, Narmada, teacher recruitment, and municipal appointments have all taken place right here. All this corruption is confined to this very state. Mamata's nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) takes commissions. If the BJP forms the government, that nephew will end up behind bars. No one will be able to stop it," he said.
He also held Mamata responsible for the plight of tea garden workers in the state. "The condition of the workers in the tea gardens is dire. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has treated the tea workers poorly; Mamata Didi's administration has ruined their lives. I have come to tell the people here that whatever we are doing to uplift the tea garden communities in other states, we will replicate it right here in this state. We will implement the Ayushman Yojona. I give you my word: we will increase wages," the BJP chief said.