ETV Bharat / state

'If People Like Rahul Don't Learn From Their Defeat, They Will Face Harsher Lesson': Nitin Nabin

Kolkata/Gangasagar: On the second day of his West Bengal tour, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over vote theft allegations, saying Opposition parties raise no objections when they win, but lash out at the Election Commission the moment they lose. If people like Gandhi do not learn from their defeats, they will face an even harsher lessons in the future, he said.

Addressing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service and Resolve Campaign) organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Panihati in North 24 Parganas, he said, "The opposition has grown impatient due to their defeat and frustration. Be it the Congress or the Trinamool, they are unable to digest their loss. When they win elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, they do not think about the Election Commission. But when the BJP wins in West Bengal, Assam, or Uttar Pradesh, the opposition vents its anger on the Election Commission and EVMs."

Issuing a stern warning to Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi-ji, try to learn from your defeat. You are in a state of despair. By questioning constitutional institutions in this manner, you are actually doubting yourself, you are feeling the pain inflicted by the mandate given by the people of India. Learn something from this pain otherwise, public will continue to deal you such blows in the future."

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya were also present at the event along with many ministers and senior BJP leaders. During the event, Nabin handed over Puja gifts to Anganwadi workers and their children.

"Previously, the economic condition of Anganwadi workers in this state was not very good. Since Suvendu Adhikari assumed the role of Chief Minister, he has been striving to improve their situation by doing commendable work for them within his limited powers and resources. Mothers and sisters hold immense importance in everyone's lives; that is why the BJP government attaches great significance to them. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women across the country are able to forge ahead and achieve more."

Nabin alleged that the previous governments did not do much for women but the BJP government at the Centre has truly delivered. "This includes introducing the Women's Reservation Bill to prioritising women in politics across the country. Just as emphasis is being placed on women's safety, significant strides are also being made to advance women through education, ensuring they receive the respect they deserve," he added

Extended his greetings to the women and all the people of the state for bringing the BJP to power, he said, "We will fulfill your dreams by improving the very situation you sought to escape by voting the BJP into power. During the tenure of the previous government, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the state, and there was virtually no security for women. West Bengal is inherently a prosperous state, yet the previous government failed to achieve anything due to a lack of foresight. The current state government will drive development by working alongside the women of the state, ensuring that West Bengal emerges as the number one state in the country."