ETV Bharat / state

'Uttar Pradesh Govt Has Ended Mafia Raj': Nitin Nabin Asks MPs, MLAs To Gear Up For 2027 Assembly Polls

Lucknow: Asserting that the Uttar Pradesh government has ended the 'mafia raj' and transformed the state into a model of good governance, BJP national general secretary Nitin Nabin urged BJP MPs and MLAs to ignore the opposition's negative narratives and gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Nabin addressed a crucial meeting of party leaders on Saturday, the first day of his visit to Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh were also present at the meeting.

Sounding the poll bugle, Nabin said under BJP's leadership, both the country and Uttar Pradesh have emerged from the era of corruption, appeasement, and anarchy that marked opposition-led governments in the past. He called upon party workers not to fall prey to misleading narratives spread by the opposition and to enter the electoral battlefield with full vigour.

"Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was infamous for anarchy, corruption, and casteism. At that time, development was zero, and strongmen and the mafias ran parallel power structures in every sector. The Yogi government put an end to the mafia raj and anarchy, establishing the rule of law across the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a national model for law and order and good governance," Nabin said.

He alleged that the Opposition seeks to divide society through the politics of caste and confusion, while the BJP works to unite society based on its 'nation first' ideology. He said that the opposition attempts to suppress the government's achievements through social media.