'Uttar Pradesh Govt Has Ended Mafia Raj': Nitin Nabin Asks MPs, MLAs To Gear Up For 2027 Assembly Polls
During his first visit to Lucknow, Nitin Nabin held a meeting with senior BJP leaders and public representatives on Saturday.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Lucknow: Asserting that the Uttar Pradesh government has ended the 'mafia raj' and transformed the state into a model of good governance, BJP national general secretary Nitin Nabin urged BJP MPs and MLAs to ignore the opposition's negative narratives and gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Nabin addressed a crucial meeting of party leaders on Saturday, the first day of his visit to Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh were also present at the meeting.
Sounding the poll bugle, Nabin said under BJP's leadership, both the country and Uttar Pradesh have emerged from the era of corruption, appeasement, and anarchy that marked opposition-led governments in the past. He called upon party workers not to fall prey to misleading narratives spread by the opposition and to enter the electoral battlefield with full vigour.
"Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was infamous for anarchy, corruption, and casteism. At that time, development was zero, and strongmen and the mafias ran parallel power structures in every sector. The Yogi government put an end to the mafia raj and anarchy, establishing the rule of law across the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a national model for law and order and good governance," Nabin said.
He alleged that the Opposition seeks to divide society through the politics of caste and confusion, while the BJP works to unite society based on its 'nation first' ideology. He said that the opposition attempts to suppress the government's achievements through social media.
According to Nabin, previous governments had shattered the hopes of the youth, farmers, and women, while the BJP government has provided them with opportunities, security, and respect. Central and state schemes have provided jobs to lakhs of youths and extended benefits to crores of people, he said.
Citing Kashmir's example, he said that in 2011, attempts were made to stop them from hoisting the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Now, following the abrogation of Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Lal Chowk is illuminated by the Tricolour.
Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath emphasised the need for better coordination between the organisation and the government. "The government has provided public sector jobs to over 9 lakh youths through a transparent process. Every eligible person is receiving benefits from the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The next six to seven months are crucial for taking these schemes to every village," the CM said.
BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said they are set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak said that the national president's visit would infuse new energy into the party workers. Everyone reiterated their resolve to form a 'double-engine' government with a massive majority in 2027.
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