Nitin Nabin Arrives In Patna For Two-Day Visit, Will Organise Chura-Dahi Feast

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit, receiving a grand welcome at the Patna airport. Several senior BJP leaders were present to receive him there. Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal, and several BJP ministers from the Nitish Kumar cabinet were present at the airport to receive Nabin.

The presence of a large number of senior leaders sent a clear message in political circles that the BJP high command’s instructions were fully complied with. During Nitin Nabin’s previous visit to Patna, several senior leaders had not turned up at the airport to welcome him.

The BJP high command had issued clear directions stating that Nitin Nabin, as the National Working President, must be formally received by senior leaders whenever he visits Bihar or any other state.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that BJP workers are showing immense enthusiasm and commitment in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to the youth, calling it a positive sign for the party’s organisational strength. The two-day visit holds political significance as Nitin Nabin is scheduled to host a Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast in Patna on Friday.

He is set to formally assume charge as the National President of the BJP on January 20, 2026. He will file his nomination on January 19, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present as the proposer during the nomination process.

Meanwhile, amid speculation over Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s possible entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said that alliance-related decisions are taken only with the consensus of all partners and not on informal platforms.