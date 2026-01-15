Nitin Nabin Arrives In Patna For Two-Day Visit, Will Organise Chura-Dahi Feast
Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bakipur Assembly constituency, was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14, 2025.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit, receiving a grand welcome at the Patna airport. Several senior BJP leaders were present to receive him there. Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal, and several BJP ministers from the Nitish Kumar cabinet were present at the airport to receive Nabin.
The presence of a large number of senior leaders sent a clear message in political circles that the BJP high command’s instructions were fully complied with. During Nitin Nabin’s previous visit to Patna, several senior leaders had not turned up at the airport to welcome him.
The BJP high command had issued clear directions stating that Nitin Nabin, as the National Working President, must be formally received by senior leaders whenever he visits Bihar or any other state.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that BJP workers are showing immense enthusiasm and commitment in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to the youth, calling it a positive sign for the party’s organisational strength. The two-day visit holds political significance as Nitin Nabin is scheduled to host a Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast in Patna on Friday.
He is set to formally assume charge as the National President of the BJP on January 20, 2026. He will file his nomination on January 19, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present as the proposer during the nomination process.
Meanwhile, amid speculation over Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s possible entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said that alliance-related decisions are taken only with the consensus of all partners and not on informal platforms.
Addressing the Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast, Paswan responded to questions on whether Tej Pratap Yadav could join the NDA. Paswan said it would be premature to comment without any formal proposal. "If any new party joins the alliance, it happens after due discussion and agreement among all constituents. Until there is an official decision, there is no justification for comment," he said.
Paswan added that discussions within the alliance would take place only after a formal proposal is made. "The day an official proposal comes, it will be discussed within the NDA," he said.
Addressing queries on why he did not attend Tej Pratap Yadav’s Makar Sankranti feast or respond to his call, Paswan said he was occupied with ministerial work. He, however, emphasised personal ties, describing Tej Pratap as a "younger brother" and noting that family relationships remain important.
Extending greetings on Makar Sankranti, Chirag Paswan said the festival symbolises a fresh beginning with renewed energy. He noted that the presence of NDA leaders at the event reflected collective resolve to take Bihar forward with the "Bihar First, Bihari First" vision.
"Discussions focused on how Bihar can contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a developed India by 2047 and how the state can move towards becoming a developed state," Paswan said. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More