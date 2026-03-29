ETV Bharat / state

BJP To Score Hat-Trick In Assam, To Come To Power For Third Term In Row: Nitin Nabin

Tinsukia: The ruling BJP will make a hat-trick in Assam by forming the third consecutive government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's national chief Nitin Nabin announced on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in support of Margherita candidate and sitting BJP MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Nabin also attacked the previous Congress governments for allegedly engaging in vote bank politics instead of developing the state.

"The BJP is going for a hat-trick after the assembly elections. We first formed the government under Sarbananda Sonowal's leadership, followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure. This time, we will form our third government under the leadership of CM Sarma," he said.

Nabin said that he has been visiting Assam since 2009-10 for various party work and has travelled extensively across the state.