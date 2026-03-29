BJP To Score Hat-Trick In Assam, To Come To Power For Third Term In Row: Nitin Nabin
Addressing an election rally in Assam, Nabin attacked the previous Congress governments for allegedly engaging in vote bank politics instead of developing the state.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Tinsukia: The ruling BJP will make a hat-trick in Assam by forming the third consecutive government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's national chief Nitin Nabin announced on Sunday.
Addressing an election rally in support of Margherita candidate and sitting BJP MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Nabin also attacked the previous Congress governments for allegedly engaging in vote bank politics instead of developing the state.
"The BJP is going for a hat-trick after the assembly elections. We first formed the government under Sarbananda Sonowal's leadership, followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure. This time, we will form our third government under the leadership of CM Sarma," he said.
Nabin said that he has been visiting Assam since 2009-10 for various party work and has travelled extensively across the state.
"At that time, there was no talk of development at all. There were tensions when I wanted to travel from one location to another. People used to discuss only violence and agitation," he claimed.
However, the entire situation changed after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2016, and the entire nation started talking about Assam's development, the BJP chief asserted.
"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam has become a state of opportunities," he added. Nabin also said that the earlier state government, led by the Congress, worked only for vote bank politics, and they did not create any milestones in the state during their tenure.
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