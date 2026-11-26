'Past Politics Strained Centre-State Ties': Suvendu Adhikari Takes A Veiled Jibe At Mamata Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 25,000 crore in highway projects, including a new bridge in Purba Medinipur.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Purba Medinipur: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took a veiled dig at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Centre-state ties, alleging that the previous Trinamool Congress government had soured relations with the Centre for political gains while the current BJP-led government has improved them over the last six months.
"We have facilitated the issuance of NOCs and arranged for land in regard to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in our state, thereby restoring the Centre-State relationship that had been damaged in the past," he said at an event organised by NHAI at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur.
Highlighting the new projects, he said, "Today, in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, our state is set to receive approximately Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre. In Purba Medinipur, several initiatives have been announced, including a new bridge alongside the existing Narghat bridge, which is named after freedom fighter Matangini Hazra."
The CM said that the second Farakka bridge, dedicated to the nation, will facilitate faster travel to North Bengal and will not only accelerate connectivity between North Bengal and the rest of the state, but it also lead to significant development in trade and tourism with Northeast India and neighbouring nations like Nepal and Bhutan.
He further stated that Gadkari has informed that the Centre will approve projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal, provided the necessary land is made available. Gadkari had also assured full cooperation in curbing road accidents within the state.
Adhikari has presented a host of proposals to Gadkari, including expansion of the 75-kilometre-long Kolkata-Bongaon-Petrapole stretch of National Highway 35, construction of a bridge across the Hooghly River to connect Falta and Bagnan and expansion of the 35-km-long National Highway 117, which runs from Kakdwip to Gangasagar.
He also requested the construction of four-lane roads between Joka and Namkhana, and between Nandakumar and Digha, noting that these stretches would reduce commutation time and improve commercial transport.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the fishing community, Adhikari requested construction of more bridges in the coastal regions where many fishermen reside. "Modiji has done a great deal for the fishing community. He established a dedicated Fisheries Department and launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.' I also urge the Centre to expedite the completion of the Gosaba bridge, the National Highway connecting Gosaba to Bongaon, the National Highway from Darjeeling to Siliguri, and the National Highway stretching from Siliguri to South Bengal."
Adhikari also proposed the construction of an alternative road from Jamshedpur to Panagarh to establish a direct link between the industrial city of Durgapur and Jamshedpur.
According to him, connecting the two industrial towns will not only provide commercial benefits, but the route, passing through Sonamukhi and Mukutmanipur in Bankura, will boost tourism.
He concluded by saying, "This new government is yours. You should support this government. We will provide the land."
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