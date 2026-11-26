ETV Bharat / state

'Past Politics Strained Centre-State Ties': Suvendu Adhikari Takes A Veiled Jibe At Mamata Banerjee

Purba Medinipur: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took a veiled dig at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Centre-state ties, alleging that the previous Trinamool Congress government had soured relations with the Centre for political gains while the current BJP-led government has improved them over the last six months.

"We have facilitated the issuance of NOCs and arranged for land in regard to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in our state, thereby restoring the Centre-State relationship that had been damaged in the past," he said at an event organised by NHAI at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur.

Highlighting the new projects, he said, "Today, in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, our state is set to receive approximately Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre. In Purba Medinipur, several initiatives have been announced, including a new bridge alongside the existing Narghat bridge, which is named after freedom fighter Matangini Hazra."

The CM said that the second Farakka bridge, dedicated to the nation, will facilitate faster travel to North Bengal and will not only accelerate connectivity between North Bengal and the rest of the state, but it also lead to significant development in trade and tourism with Northeast India and neighbouring nations like Nepal and Bhutan.

He further stated that Gadkari has informed that the Centre will approve projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal, provided the necessary land is made available. Gadkari had also assured full cooperation in curbing road accidents within the state.

Adhikari has presented a host of proposals to Gadkari, including expansion of the 75-kilometre-long Kolkata-Bongaon-Petrapole stretch of National Highway 35, construction of a bridge across the Hooghly River to connect Falta and Bagnan and expansion of the 35-km-long National Highway 117, which runs from Kakdwip to Gangasagar.