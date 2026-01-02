ETV Bharat / state

Niti Valley Welcomes Uttarkhand’s First Snowfall Of the Season

Fresh pictures of the snowfall have emerged from the Niti Valley, located near the border with Chinese-occupied Tibet.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 2, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST

Chamoli: Uttarakhand received its first snowfall of the season in Niti Valley of Chamoli district, ending a long wait by the locals and tourists alike.

Fresh pictures of the snowfall have emerged from the Niti Valley, located near the border with Chinese-occupied Tibet. It is hoped that other hilly areas of the state will also experience snowfall soon. The weather in Chamoli district had been cloudy since January 1st. Thick, dark clouds covered the sky. Tourists were flocking to Uttarakhand, but were disappointed by the lack of snowfall.

Every year, snowfall would begin in December and January. This year, due to the lack of rain and snowfall, the weather throughout Uttarakhand has remained dry. This increased the risk of forest fires. Farmers were also suffering losses due to the lack of rain and snowfall.

Due to the lack of snowfall, wild animals were also venturing into rural areas. As a result, bears and leopards are constantly appearing in urban and rural areas of Uttarakhand. Famous tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, like Auli and Aizan Top, remained deserted. Tourism business owners in Chamoli also appeared disappointed.

The first snowfall of the year in the Niti Valley has increased the chances of further snowfall. Currently, the hilly regions are experiencing less cold than in other years. People say that if there is no rain or snowfall, they will have to endure the dry cold.

