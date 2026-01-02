ETV Bharat / state

Niti Valley Welcomes Uttarkhand’s First Snowfall Of the Season

Chamoli: Uttarakhand received its first snowfall of the season in Niti Valley of Chamoli district, ending a long wait by the locals and tourists alike.

Fresh pictures of the snowfall have emerged from the Niti Valley, located near the border with Chinese-occupied Tibet. It is hoped that other hilly areas of the state will also experience snowfall soon. The weather in Chamoli district had been cloudy since January 1st. Thick, dark clouds covered the sky. Tourists were flocking to Uttarakhand, but were disappointed by the lack of snowfall.

Every year, snowfall would begin in December and January. This year, due to the lack of rain and snowfall, the weather throughout Uttarakhand has remained dry. This increased the risk of forest fires. Farmers were also suffering losses due to the lack of rain and snowfall.